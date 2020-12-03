The 97th edition of the Piney Woods Rivalry unfolds on Friday in Tyler.
The Longview Lobos and the Tyler Lions meet on Earl Campbell Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The contest is important to both football teams. Longview needs a win to secure second place in District 7-5A Division I, while the young Lions would like to end the season on positive note after missing the postseason.
The Lobos are 6-2 overall and 3-1 in district, while the Lions are 2-6 and 2-3.
According to Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com, the Lobos lead 49-40-7, while Lobohistory.com has the Lobos ahead 50-39-7.
The Lobos have beaten the Lions eight straight at CTMF Rose Stadium.
Longview is ranked No. 8 in all-time wins in Texas with 743 wins, according to TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. Refugio is No. 7 at 749.
Tyler is No. 12 at 722 with Corsicana at No. 11 (725). Lufkin is No. 13 (711). The top six include: 1, Highland Park (850); 2, Amarillo (798); 3, Mart (788); 4, Temple (783); 5, Plano (773); and 6, Brownwood (754). After Refugio and Longview are Cameron Yoe and Cuero tied at 737.
SENIOR NIGHT
The Lions will honor 14 seniors — Ken’Yontae Pinkard, Jacques Jones, Travion Ates, Keelan Erwin, Alijah Johnson, Kameron Medlock, Qudarium McMiller, LeTavion Erwin, Mitchell Elder, Preston Johnson, Daylon Myles, Ashton Williams, Deairyan Hampton and LaTravion Hawkins.
HONORED BY TEXAS FOOTBALL
Joe Thompson, representing Tyler High School, has been honored with the Dave Campbell’s Community Connector Award, presented by Suddenlink.
Thompson was recognized for his hard work, dedication and service to the Tyler community. Suddenlink is donating $250 to the Tyler Lions.
“It is a big honor,” Thompson said of learning about the honor. “It was surprising. I love doing this for my family and the Tyler Lions. My wife and family support me and help me. ... I love giving back. We have kids at Tyler High, (Legacy) and All Saints; we have kids all over from the Tyler Lions.”
The Tyler Lions are for children from ages 5 to 12 in football and cheerleading.
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said it is important for people like Thompson to help “prepare young people to be great husbands, great fathers, great providers and be a part of the community. This is an honor not only for Joe, but also for the Tyler community and the Lions community.”
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said, “First I want to thank Joe for his hard work. Very few people give up their time to do this. We need more people like Joe — being a mentor, putting young people on a good path for years to come. We are in desperate need for more people like Joe in our community.”
Tyler principal Claude Lane, along with Suddenlink representatives Mike Petty and Curt Allison, praised Thompson for his investment in the community.
Suddenlink in partnership with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football believes in great connectivity and supporting each community it serves and that’s why they’re presenting the Dave Campbell’s Community Connector School Program presented by Suddenlink, the magazine said.
At the end of the season, communities will rally to vote for the Community Connector School of the Year Award powered by Suddenlink.
Tyler is one of 10 schools in the finals for the Community Connector School of the Year. Fans can vote on Texasfootball.com. The winning school receives $2,500.
Whitehouse has also been honored as one of the 10 finalists. The Breakfast of Champions were honored. The leaders include Chris Little, Shad Coats, Ryan Orlawski and Larry Hamm.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS