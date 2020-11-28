WACO (AP) — John Mayers kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Baylor beat Kansas State 32-31 Saturday night, ending the Bears’ five-game losing streak.
Charlie Brewer completed 31 of 39 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback completed four passes in a row for 45 yards after it initially appeared he had fumbled on a run on the first play.
Kansas State (4-5, 4-4 Big 12) has lost four in a row since starting 4-0 in conference play.
The final drive for Baylor (2-5, 2-5) began from its 31 with a 5-yard run by Brewer, but with Kansas State coming up with the ball after it popped out. A long replay review determined that Brewer’s knee was down before the fumble.
Brewer also ran for 56 yards and two scores, while he was sacked seven times to lose 23 yards. He had a 1-yard TD keeper with 4:16 left, before K-State went three-and-out and punted.
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw a touchdown and ran for another, fellow true freshman Deuce Vaughn rushed for 102 yards with a score.
Howard’s 24-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter put K-State up 24-15, a play after his 49-yard pass to wide-open tight end Briley Moore. Vaughn’s 38-yard TD run countered a Brewer TD pass to Trestan Ebner.
Brewer had an 7-yard TD on a draw play to end Baylor’s first drive, which was set up by the first of Howard’s two interceptions. After the botched extra point, K-State went ahead when receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff on a sweep and ran 75 yards for a score.
No. 21 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s top two running backs were out with injuries. Dezmon Jackson played, and that was enough for the Cowboys.
Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Saturday.
Jackson had 36 carries, in part, because Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown did not play. The junior said he couldn’t remember getting that many carries in any level of football.
Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. The redshirt junior was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on the injured leg. Brown also has been fighting through injuries.
Still, the Cowboys ran for a season-high 317 yards, bouncing back nicely from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma.
Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78 for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2), which remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game. Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score.
Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns for Texas Tech. Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores.
The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards, but Oklahoma State made up for it with a safety, an onside kick return for a touchdown and an interception return for a score.
Texas Tech took a 24-21 lead in the third quarter on a 48-yard pass from Bowman to Ezukanma. The Red Raiders went for an onside kick, but the ball bounced right to Jason Taylor, and he ran it back for a touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead again.
Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said the Cowboys had looked vulnerable to an onside kick in the first half, and the Red Raiders had been practicing against the look the Cowboys showed in the third quarter.
“We made the decision at halftime, we come out and we score and we take the lead, that’s the best time to try to do it,” he said. “We just didn’t execute it well.”
Later in the quarter, Tre Sterling had a 61-yard interception return to put the Cowboys up 34-24. After Tech’s Xavier White bounced off a would-be tackler and went 70 yards for a touchdown, Oklahoma State countered with Wallace’s 27-yard TD reception for a 41-31 lead.
In all, five touchdowns were scored during a 5:53 stretch in the third quarter.
Bowman threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 50-44, but the Red Raiders’ onside kick went out of bounds.
East Carolina 52, SMU 38
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for four first-half touchdowns and East Carolina held off SMU’s second-half rally for a 52-38 victory on Saturday.
ECU (3-6, 3-5 American) scored a touchdown on its first six possessions of the game, and closed the half with a short field goal for a 45-7 lead.
Ahlers was 11-of-17 passing for 158 yards in the first half. WR Tyler Snead also had a passing touchdown on a reverse and Keaton Mitchell rushed for 57 yards and a score.
SMU (7-3, 4-3) battled back in the second half with four touchdowns. Shane Buechele scored on a QB sneak and later connected with Ulysses Bentley IV as the Mustangs scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter.
But Darius Pinnix Jr. sealed it by capping a five-play, 75-yard drive with a short TD run for a 52-24 lead early in the fourth.
Ahlers finished with 298 yards passing, while Buechele was 35 of 50 for 314 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
UTSA 49, North Texas 17
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas 49-17 on Saturday.
It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA’s 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 — a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.
The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA), coached by East Texan Jeff Traylor, were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season’s 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton.
McCormick had 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown by halftime and sat out the fourth quarter. McCormick, a sophomore, needs 66 more yards to pass Jarveon Williams for the UTSA career rushing record (2,393).
UTSA’s 410 yards rushing set a single-game program record.
Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Oscar Adaway III ran 15 times for 101 yards for North Texas.
No. 16 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
SAN MARCOS (AP) — C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and No. 16 Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a 49-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.
Texas State (2-10, 2-6) closed its sixth straight losing season. It was the second-most points the Bobcats have allowed in regulation this season.
Texas State held a moment of silence for sophomore defensive back Khambrail Winters, who was fatally shot Tuesday what the San Marcos Police Department said was a drug deal gone wrong.
Coastal took command early at Bobcat Stadium, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions route to a 35-7 lead at the half.
The Chants drove 81 yards on their opening possession for the game’s first touchdown. Marable had five rushes for 67 yards in the seven-play drive, including a 14-yard scoring run 1:14 into the game.
The senior running back followed that with a 9-yard scoring run on Coastal’s second possession. The 45-yard drive was set up when Chants junior safety Alex Spillum forced and recovered a fumble. It was Texas State’s fourth fumble of the season.
Marable added a 23-yeard scoring run two minutes into the third quarter. He closed with 16 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.
The Chants rushed for 406 yards and five touchdowns.
Texas State’s lone touchdown in the first half came on a 14-yard pass from Brady McBride to Javen Banks with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter. The 77-yard drive cut the Chants’ lead to 14-7 at the time.
McBride, the Sun Belt’s reigning Offensive Player of the Week, completed 20 of 26 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.
The Bobcats were held to 318 yards, including just 116 yards rushing on 24 carries.