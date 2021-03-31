UT Tyler neared perfection, but No. 7 Angelo State stood in the way.
With the Patriots up 2-1 in Wednesday’s Lone Star Conference volleyball championship match, the Rambelles won the fourth set 25-15 and then took a 15-11 decision in the fifth and final set to capture the league crown (21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-11) at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Angelo State jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fifth set. UT Tyler came right back to go ahead 4-3.
With the Patriots leading 6-5, the Rambelles went on a 5-0 run to go ahead 10-6. Angelo State held a 12-7 advantage before a 3-0 UT Tyler spurt with kills from Christina Escamilla, Mikayla Ware and Hannah Callison.
Angelo State responded with a kills by Elsa Lamphere and Baleigh Allen to make the score 14-10.
The Patriots appeared to score the 11th point, but a video review overturned the call. The Patriots then got a kill by Callison to cut the score to 14-11. However, Angelo State had a quick and final answer — a kill by Lamphere on an assist by Lindsey Ledyard to end the match.
This was UT Tyler’s second season competing at the Division II level and first year to be able to compete in the conference tournament.
“It’s a momentum builder,” UT Tyler head coach Lyndsay Mashe said. “I think they got a taste of what this is really like. I think this just fuels us to continue to work hard and know that we can be back next year. We’re so excited to have everybody returning. I think we learned some stuff tonight, as well. We battled, but we’ve still got a lot of learning and growing.
“They’ve been incredible all year long. They’ve had great effort, and they’ve played together as a team. We’ve made a lot of history this year, and we’re going to continue to be proud of what we do, and we’re going to continue to build on this. To do this in year two is really impressive, and this team has been nothing but resilient all year.”
Angelo State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set. UT Tyler eventually went in front with two 4-0 runs. The Patriots closed the first set with a kill by Callison.
Angelo State jumped ahead 3-0 again in the second set and never looked back. With the score at 18-15, the Rambelles scored five straight points and eventually won the set with a kill by Sophia Berg.
UT Tyler trailed 20-18 late in the third set. The Patriots then scored seven straight points to win the set.
Angelo State controlled the fourth set to win 25-15, forcing a fifth and deciding set.
Gilbreath, who was named the LSC Tournament Most Valuable Player, finished with 23 kills and six assists. Ledyard had 52 assists and 19 digs to earn All-Tournament honors, along with Berg, who had 14 kills and seven blocks for Angelo State (16-2).
Callison led the No. 12 Patriots (14-1) with 14 kills. Kylee Becker had 13 kills and 18 digs, and All-Tournament selection Escamilla had nine kills. Stoops and Savannah Guzman also earned All-Tournament honors for UT Tyler. Stoops had 27 assists, and Guzman added 13 digs. Hattie Murray had five blocks.