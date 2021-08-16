After last year’s stellar season, the UT Tyler volleyball squad is back for more and from the looks of things the Patriots are likely to have another season to remember.
UT Tyler has been selected to finish second in the 2021 Lone Star Conference Volleyball Preseason Poll, the league announced on Monday.
The Patriots, who were 12-0 during the regular season in the spring and finished runner-up in the conference tournament, received seven first-place votes and 739 points.
Defending champion Angelo State is picked to win the title with 31 top votes and 771 points. Texas A&M-Kingsville is third with 686 points and three first-place votes.
The preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches and sports information directors, plus various media representatives throughout the region.
Angelo State’s Kailyn Gilbreath was voted as the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Ayanna Jackson as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
UT Tyler will look to keep their regular season undefeated streak alive as the 2021 fall season returns to a tradition full slate of games, with the opportunity for postseason competition, after last year’s fall championship season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An experienced returning group of Patriots will look to use the lessons learned this spring to continue to compete amongst the top of the Lone Star Conference in a complete 17-match conference schedule.
Head coach Lyndsay Mashe and her team will have eight non-conference matches spanning the course of a pair of tournaments on Sept. 2-4 (Durant, Oklahoma) and Sept. 9-11 (Dakota’s Patriot Classic at the Herrington Patriot Center on the UT Tyler campus).
The Patriots’ first four matches in Durant include: Southern Nazarene, 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Emporia State, 4 p.m., Sept. 3; New Mexico Highlands, 10 a.m., Sept. 4; and Central Oklahoma, 4 p.m., Sept. 4.
For the Dakota’s Patriot Classic, the Patriots will meet: Ferris State, 6 p.m., Sept. 9; West Alabama, noon, Sept. 10; Harding, 6 p.m., Sept. 10; and Oklahoma Baptist, 1 p.m. Sept. 11.
2021 LSC Volleyball
Preseason Poll
1, Angelo State (31 first-place votes), 771 points
2, UT Tyler (7), 739
3, Texas A&M-Kingsville (3), 686
4, West Texas A&M, 649
5, Arkansas-Fort Smith, 627
6, Texas A&M-Commece, 562
7, St. Edward’s, 458
8, Midwestern State, 423
9, Texas Woman’s, 416
10, UT Permian Basin (2), 409
11, Texas A&M International, 386
12, Oklahoma Christian, 301
13, Dallas Baptist (1), 277
14, Lubbock Christian, 263
15, St. Mary’s, 185
16, Western New Mexico, 134
17, Cameron, 121
18, Eastern New Mexico, 117