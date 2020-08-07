The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents voted to postpone all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning, the league announced.
UT Tyler is part of the NCAA Division II league. The Patriots compete in soccer, volleyball, basketball and cross country in the fall.
The cross country teams will compete as scheduled. Additionally, golf and tennis will be permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall. No other outside competition will be allowed.
After extensive discussion, which included a review of the requirements set by the NCAA Board of Governors earlier this week, the council made the difficult decision to postpone due to the challenges of COVID-19, the league said.
The decision follows the cancelation of the NCAA Division II Fall 2020 Championships by the DII Presidents Council on Wednesday.
Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball, which are classified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA resocialization principles, can practice during the fall under all applicable NCAA Division II rules, but not compete until the spring.
Practices in all sports remain delayed until no earlier than Aug. 24. Further, competition in cross country, golf and tennis, which are classified by the NCAA as low and medium contact risk sports, may not start prior to the week of Sept. 21.
The league continues to monitor updated public health information and evaluate medical safeguards and certifications to ensure safe competition. The health and well-being of student-athletes will remain top priority in all conference decisions, the league said.