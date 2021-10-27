The UT Tyler women’s basketball team, now full-fledged members of NCAA Division II, is picked to finish 16th in the Lone Star Conference preseason basketball poll.
The preseason poll is voted on by coaches, sports information directors, and various media representatives throughout the conference. The Patriots were one of three teams to receive a first place vote, and finished with 132 points. The Tyler Morning Telegraph/TylerPaper.com’s Brandon Ogden participated in the poll.
Lubbock Christian will enter the season as the preseason favorite after receiving 40 first place votes and finishing 67 points higher than second-best Texas A&M-Commerce. The Chaps are coming off of an incredible run, winning the 2021 Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship and the 2019 national championship.
Rounding out the top five are West Texas A&M, Cameron and Midwestern State.
LCU’s Allie Schulte earned LSC Preseason Player of the Year honors after obtaining 25 of the 44 votes.
Schulte led the Lady Chaps to their second straight national championship while leading LCU in points per game (15.1), assists (83) and steals (66). The Nazareth native’s 2.9 steals per game led the league and helped anchor Division II’s top scoring defense in 2020-21. Schulte earned all-America awards from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2 CCA).
The Patriots will get started under new leadership as head coach Rebecca Alvidrez has taken the reins and looks to lead a bounce back season.
Returning for the Patriots are arguably the top three players in terms of production from last season — Niah Richard (5-8, redshirt freshman guard, League City, Clear Falls HS), Azaria Reed (5-9, redshirt junior forward, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota) and Kelsey Crouse (5-7, redshirt senior guard, Sachse). Alvidrez will look for those three to be the veteran leaders on a team that features just three players that are juniors or higher in classification.
Alvidrez will add a host of transfers and incoming freshmen. Three of those transfers come from Division I institutions, and there are a host of players on the roster with international experience.
UT Tyler will start their season with three consecutive home games at the Herrington Patriot Center, with the first of those coming on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. against LeTourneau. The Patriots will then host a pair of Great American Conference foes in Henderson State (2 p.m., Nov. 20) and Southern Arkansas (2 p.m., Nov. 24).
2021-22 LSC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Rank School 1st-Place Votes Total Points
1. Lubbock Christian (40) 741
2. Texas A&M-Commerce (3) 674
3. West Texas A&M 647
4. Cameron 590
5. Midwestern State 560
6. Texas A&M International 490
7. St. Mary’s 411
8. Oklahoma Christian 397
9. St. Edward’s 384
10. Texas A&M-Kingsville 368
11. Texas Woman’s 309
12. UT Permian Basin 249
13. Eastern New Mexico 241
14. Arkansas-Fort Smith 228
15. Angelo State 194
16. UT Tyler (1) 132
17. Western New Mexico 117