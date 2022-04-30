The UT Tyler Patriots have been the No. 1 softball team for most of the season.
On Saturday, the Patriots backed up that ranking by sweeping Texas A&M-Commerce and clinching their second-straight Lone Star Conference championship.
UT Tyler defeated the Lions, 6-2 and 4-1. The first win actually secured the league title for the Patriots.
It was the 12th and 13th straight wins for the Patriots, who improve to 40-4 overall and 26-4 in LSC play. A&M-Commerce falls to 39-13 and 22-8. UT Tyler led 4-0 in Game 2, but weather forced a lengthy delay.
Between games Coach Mike Reed and the Patriots celebrated Senior Day.
Seniors honored were Ashley Perez (catcher/third base, Pflugerville), Mak Dominguez (infielder, Austin), Shannon Klaus (outfielder, Red Rock), Lauren Harris (utility, Sugar Land, Fort Bend SFA High School), Sarah Gartman (pitcher, Kinder, Louisiana), Bailey Simon (infielder, Frierson, Louisiana) and Jacey Henry (utility, Marietta, Oklahoma).
The LSC Tournament is scheduled for May 5-7 in Tyler.
GAME 1
After falling behind 1-0, the Patriots scored four runs in the third inning, keyed by a 3-run double from Courtney Plocheck.
Gartman (9-0) got the win in the circle, going the final 5.1 innings, while allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts and two walks.
Tatum Goff started the game, pitching 1.2 innings. She gave up two hits and one run with three strikeouts and three walks.
At the plate, Goff had two hits and an RBI with Plocheck adding a single to her double. Perez added a double and an RBI and Klaus contributed a single.
Scoring runs were Simon (2), Plocheck (2), Amanda Marek (1) and Klaus (1).
Madison Schaefer led the Lions with two solo homers. Leo Terry, a freshman from Emory, had two singles with Alyssa LeBlanc and Uxua Modrego had one base hit apiece.
Emily Otto (19-4) took the loss in the circle, hurling 2.1 innings while allowing three hits and four runs with one strikeout and two walks. LeBanc finished the game, going 3.2 innings and giving up three hits and two runs (1 earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.
GAME 2
Henry (2-0) sparkled in the circle, throwing a complete game, allowing six hits and an unearned run. She struck out nine and walked one. The Lions scored their run in the seventh.
Perez cranked a two-run homer in the first inning to get the Patriots started.
Other hits for UT Tyler were by Simon (double), Audrey Escamilla (single) and Dominguez (single). Simon and Dominguez added RBIs with Klaus, Perez, Grace Davis and Escamilla scoring runs.
Schaefer, Sabrina Anguiano and Modrego had doubles for A&M-Commerce. Anguiano had two hits with other singles from Terry and Mackenzie Dugi.
LeBlanc (14-7) took the loss, lasting ⅓ of an inning, giving up two hits and three runs with a walk. Otto pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two hits and a run with a walk. Julia Sanchez threw the final inning and did not allow a hit while striking out one.