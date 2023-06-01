It’s time for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, and there will be multiple area players competing for the chance to play at the College World Series June 16-26 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Arkansas will host the Fayetteville regional, led by East Texas pitchers Hagen Smith (Bullard) and Hunter Hollan (Spring Hill).
Smith is 8-1 with two saves and a 2.69 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 38 walks in 67 innings in 16 appearances. Smith is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and earned first-team All-SEC honors.
Hollan is 8-2 with a 4.06 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 27 walks in 77.2 innings in 15 appearances.
Arkansas (41-16) will take on Santa Clara (35-18) at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. The other game of the regional is TCU (37-22) vs. Arizona (33-24) at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.
Two local players, who also played at Tyler Junior College, are playing for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns — White Oak’s Heath Hood and Hallsville’s Cooper Rawls.
Hood has a team-high 78 hits. He’s hitting .336 with six home runs, 15 doubles, four triples, 40 RBIs, 56 runs scored and 35 stolen bases.
Rawls is 10-1 with two saves with a 3.66 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 18 walks in 64 innings in 25 appearances.
Louisiana (40-22) will take on Texas (38-20) in the Coral Gables Regional at 1 p.m. Friday on the Longhorn Network. Miami (40-19) will take on Maine (32-19) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN+ in the other game of the regional.
Texas Tech will also be in Florida at the Gainesville Regional. New Diana’s Austin Green starts for the Red Raiders and is second on the team with 11 home runs. Green is hitting .298 with 59 hits, 13 doubles, two triples and 55 RBIs.
Texas Tech (39-21) will face UConn (43-15) at 11 a.m. Friday on ESPNU. Florida (44-14) will face Florida A&M (29-28) at 4:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+ in the other game of the regional.
Vanderbilt is hosting the Nashville Regional. Rusk’s JD Thompson has made 13 appearances on the mound as a freshman for the Commodores. Thompson is 2-1 with a 5.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 13 walks in 22 innings.
Vanderbilt (41-18) will take on Eastern Illinois (38-19) at 7 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network. Oregon (37-20) will face Xavier (37-23) at noon Friday on ESPN+ in the other game of the regional.
Hallsville’s Easton Loyd is playing for Sam Houston in the Baton Rouge Regional. Loyd is hitting .279 with seven home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 65 hits, 51 RBIs and 49 runs scored.
Sam Houston (38-23) will take on Oregon State (39-18) at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. LSU (43-15) will take on Tulane (19-40) at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPNU in the other game of the regional.
Other regionals involving Texas teams are the Stanford Regional and the Stillwater Regional.
In the Stanford Regional, Stanford (38-16) will take on San Jose State (31-25) at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN+, and Texas A&M (36-25) will face Cal State Fullerton (31-22) at 9 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
In the Stillwater Regional, Dallas Baptist (45-14) will face Washington (34-18) at noon Friday on ESPN+, Oklahoma State (41-18) will take on Oral Roberts (46-11) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.