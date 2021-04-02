With Baylor back in the Final Four for the first time since 1950, I recalled a conversation with golfing great Don January about five years ago while watching the Masters at his Dallas home.
A consummate storyteller, January never won the Masters but played in 20 of them in a career that included a PGA Championship title and all told about 40 professional wins on the regular and senior tours. The money was a little tighter during January’s prime, so I asked him where he stayed when he played the Masters back in the day.
“At first and then for a long time, I stayed in the basement guest room of Jackie Robinson,” January said.
Jackie Robinson the baseball player?
“No,” January said, “Jackie Robinson, the great basketball player for Fort Worth Paschal and Baylor. He was really something — 6-foot-2 and played the pivot. How about that!”
January continued that Robinson played for a 1948 Baylor team that lost in the NCAA finals to Kentucky.
What, Baylor in the NCAA finals in basketball? I couldn’t get to google quick enough. But sure enough, ole Don January was right. Well, almost.
“No, I was a 5-foot-11 guard,” Robinson said over the phone from his high-rise condo in downtown Augusta, Georgia. “Good ole Don, I first saw him as a red headed boy on the bench for Sunset High in Dallas.”
Robinson, whose full name is Robert Lloyd, is a retired Baptist preacher and theologian. He is indeed a Texas legend of basketball even if now an expatriate. He is 93, about to be 94, while January is only 91. Both men have extraordinary memories.
What do you remember about that game in 1948, I asked Robinson.
“Well, I remember it was a packed house at Madison Square Garden with about 18,000 fans,” Robinson said. “We won the Southwest Conference that year and then advanced to the regionals at Kansas City, where we also won. That got us to New York and the title game against Kentucky.”
An iconic American venue, Madison Square Garden was named after US president James Madison and opened in 1879. Now in its fourth location, The Garden hosted seven NCAA finals from 1940 until 1950. Kentucky won two of those in 1948-49. The arrangement at The Garden was different from other venues in that only the championship game was played after the two regional winners, east and west, were determined at other sites.
It was a tough loss for Baylor in 1948, but Robinson's story gets better.
“We stayed in New York for another week and played in a tournament for the Olympics,” Robinson said. “I got selected as the third of four guards to make the trip to London later that year, in July. We won the gold medal and really had only one close game. (Over Argentina, 59-57). It helped that we had 7-foot Bob Burland as our center.”
At those 1948 Olympic Games, Robinson played for coach Bud Browning with the legendary Adolph Rupp of Kentucky serving as the assistant coach. Rupp had just won his first of four national championships and would coach 41 years at Kentucky with 876 wins!
What made Rupp such a great coach?
“Well, I am not sure he was a great coach but certainly a great recruiter,” Robinson said.
That remark reminded me that some things don’t change, even after 70 years.
Robinson continued, “But Rupp was an interesting man and that team traveled throughout Europe during that time.”
Robinson’s story gets even better.
“One evening during the Olympics, I was called to the coach’s office at the place where we were staying and was asked if I would like to meet the King of England,” Robinson said. “I thought they were kidding but of course I said yes. Each country sent a man and a woman and so I got to represent the USA along with Ann Curtis, a swimmer from California.”
At that meeting at Buckingham Palace, Robinson met King George VI, who later became famous via the 2010 movie The King’s Speech for overcoming a stuttering affliction. Robinson also met a pregnant Princess Elizabeth, her husband Prince Phillip and sister Princess Margaret.
“I was told about King George’s stuttering and advised to just wait and he would say what he intended to stay and that was just the way it was,” Robinson said.
Basketball has changed dramatically in the 73 years since Robinson played in that NCAA Finals game in the Big Apple.
“We only had four fouls before fouling out back then,” Robinson said.
But were there offensive fouls back then?
“Yes, and I was one who was guilty of that quite a bit,” Robinson said. “They frowned on you getting too aggressive.”
As for the current Bears team, Robinson said he has watched them and is impressed.
“I don’t know a lot of their names but have watched them several times and they are good,” he said.
Robinson said his love of Baylor goes back even further. His father, Bryan Robinson, played for Baylor in 1919. He died from blood poisoning when Jackie was only two years old.
“It was a basketball injury, a blister on his foot that got infected. There was no penicillin back then,” Robison said. “My first words to him were at the hospital just before he passed away and I still have his letter sweater in my closet here in the condo.”
Bryan’s tragic story reminded me of reading just recently about “The Immortal Ten,” the Baylor basketball team in 1927 that was hit by a train in Round Rock while en route to Austin to play Texas. The season was cancelled and a memorial to the ten players who died has been erected on the Baylor Campus.
Baylor coach Scott Drew now has the Bears in the Final Four for a third time and facing the University of Houston is a reminder that in spite of talk to the contrary, Texas is a basketball state.
“Always has been,” Robinson said. “In my day it was Baylor, the University of Texas and Rice Institute. And Arkansas has always played good basketball throughout that state.”
Arkansas won a national championship in 1994 and now Baylor hopes to claim one. Winning it would sure make one man in Augusta, Georgia, very happy on the eve of the 2021 Masters.