Lee Livesay had the homecourt advantage, or in this case home lake, this weekend as the Longview pro captured his second consecutive victory on Lake Fork.
Livesay said his win on his home waters was sparked by a "junk" spot.
He turned in a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces to win the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork. It was his second win on the Quitman-area lake.
Livesay caught 32 pounds on Day 1 and finished just 5 ounces out of the top spot. A second-round limit of 28-10 then gave him the lead with a 4-pound margin over Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Livesay added 27-5 on Semifinal Saturday and entered Championship Sunday with a 3 1/2-pound advantage over Palaniuk. Then his final limit of 25-12 sealed the victory and pushed him past Palaniuk and Gerald Swindle of Guntersville, Alabama — both with 102-2 — by a margin of 11-9.
Ties are broken by the heaviest single-day weight. Palaniuk’s 30-1 limit on Day 2 topped Swindle’s Day 1 limit of 29-7.
“This week is the most stressful week ever for me because I want to do good for every single person in this crowd that supports me — friends, family, sponsors, everybody,” Livesay said. “This place is special to a lot of people, but it’s special to me because it’s home.
“It’s hard to win on your home lake, but I’m a very blessed man.”
It marked the third Elite title for Livesay, who won at Lake Fork in 2021 and Chickamauga Lake in 2020. In addition to the $100,000 first-place prize, Livesay claimed his second Century Club belt for breaking 100 pounds in a four-day event. His first was for last year’s Lake Fork winning total of 112-5.
Despite intimate Lake Fork knowledge earned through a lifetime of fishing and several years of guiding, Livesay lamented a tough tournament. The lake is down 5 1/2 feet for dam repairs, so many of the spots he fished last year were inaccessible, if not high and dry.
With several of his fishable areas failing to impress, Livesay turned to an unlikely option that ended up producing much of his weight. Located on the west side of the Lake Fork Creek arm, Livesay’s main target comprised a 40-foot by 40-foot high spot reaching into nearby timber in about 13 to 17 feet of water.
Livesay anchored his final limit with an 8-3 at 2:38 p.m. He caught most of his Day 4 bass on a 3/4-ounce 6th Sense Divine Hybrid Jig with a Netbait Paca Craw and a Hog Farmer Magnum Shaky Head with a Netbait C-Mac worm. His biggest fish ate a 5-inch 6th Sense Flutter Spoon.
He became the 14th angler with three Elite wins and the fourth to win Elite events in three consecutive seasons. Livesay, 36, is also the second youngest (behind Palaniuk) to reach his third Elite title.
It all happened for the Texas pro less than a month after he won his first St. Croix Bassmaster Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing at Ross Barnett on April 30.
Palaniuk, who turned in daily weights of 26-9, 30-1, 27-13 and 17-11, earned his first Century Club belt. Spending his tournament on two main spots in the lake’s lower basin, he targeted shallow points in 10 to 25 feet. The less-obvious spots were his preference.
Palaniuk caught most of his fish on a Rapala DT-16 and a flutter spoon.
Swindle, who added a Century Club entry to the one he earned on California’s Clear Lake in 2007, turned in daily limits of 29-7, 22-5, 29-2 and 21-4.
Marc Frazier of Newnan, Georgia, won the $1,000 Phoenix Boats Big Bass award with the 8-12 largemouth he caught Sunday.
Florida pro Cliff Prince won the $2,000 VMC Monster Bag award with his 32-5 limit from Day 1.
Josh Stracner of Vandiver, Alabama, took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, while Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, also earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Palaniuk earned an additional $2,500 as the highest-placing entrant and Bill Lowen of Brookville, Indiana, claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
Palaniuk leads the Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 442 points. John Cox of DeBary, Florida, is in second with 422, followed by David Mullins of Mount Carmel, Tennessee, with 401, Drew Benton of Blakely, Georgia, with 381 and Brandon Lester of Fayetteville, Tennessee, with 377.
Jay Przekurat of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, leads the Falcon Rods Rookie of the Year standings with 320 points.
The Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork was hosted by the Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission.