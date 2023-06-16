The Little League Baseball Texas East District 10 Tournaments will begin on Saturday.
The 12U Majors Division will have its first tournament game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Golden Road as Rose Capital East will host Lufkin. The winner will advance to face Rose Capital West at 7 p.m. Monday at Faulkner Park.
A loser’s bracket game will be played on at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the location to be determined. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
The winner of the state tournament advances to sectionals. The sectional winner then advances to the state tournament, which is played in Tyler. The winner of the state tournament goes to the Southwest regional, where the winner will advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In 11U play, Rose Capital West will host Lufkin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Faulkner Park. The winner will face Rose Capital East at 7 p.m. Monday at Golden Road.
Rose Capital East and Rose Capital West will face in 10U play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Golden Road. The winner will play Lufkin at 7 p.m. Monday in Lufkin.
