There was a bit of rain, stormy clouds and lightning in the background before play was halted in the 10 & under Little League Championship Sunday night at Faulkner Park.
After about a two-hour delay, the teams finished up with Lufkin taking the title, 13-4, over Tyler West All-Stars in the District 10 Tournament.
The Rose Capital squad had defeated the Panthers on Saturday to force the extra game in the double-elimination tournament.
Tyler jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads before the deep East Texas squad came back.
Jackson McBride (infield hit) and Trip Patton (infield hit and RBI) both scored in the first inning as Wic Allen had a double and an RBI.
Lufkin pulled within 2-1 in the second as Luis Delacruz singled and eventually scored on Gunner Ditsworth's groundout.
In the home half of the second, Carter Sampson and Maddox Mendoza both singled to open the inning for Tyler. Sampson later scored on a fielder's choice RBI by Jackson Berryhill for a 3-1 Tyler advantage.
The Panthers made it 3-2 in the top of the third as Marco Cedillo had an RBI single to score Carsyn Garrett, who had singled.
Lufkin followed with six runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth.
A combination of miscues and hits resulted in the six-run fourth. Brexx Gandy, Garrett, Cedillo, Grant Durbin, Delacruz and Ditsworth scored runs. Cedillo had a key two-RBI single with Durbin also getting a base knock. Ditsworth drove in a run on a fielder's choice.
For Lufkin in the fifth, Gavin Phillips walked to open the inning and eventually scored after a single by Austin Heredia and a fielder's choice RBI from Preston Hasland for a 9-3 lead.
Tyler didn't score again until the fifth as Patton had an RBI triple to drive in Barrett Pollard, who had reached on a fielder's choice.
Lufkin scored four in the sixth for a final score of 13-4.
Other Tyler West All-Stars are Jack Balliet, Conner Mathis, Mason Barber and Jake Duty.
Other Lufkin All-Stars are Bentley Tamez, Ashton Arreguin, Landon Gray and Miller Todd.