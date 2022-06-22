Rose Capital East remained alive in the Little League Majors District 10 Tournament with a 22-8 win in four innings over Rose Capital West in an elimination game on Wednesday night on Randy Womble Field at Faulkner Park.
West took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI groundout by Brandon Mienk. East answered with four runs in the bottom of the first. Knox Scudder hit a three-run home run to straightaway center, and Griffin Fate had an RBI single to score Cason Davis.
West tied it up with three runs in the top of the second inning, capped by a tying RBI single from Peyton Wells with two outs.
East roared back with 11 runs in the bottom of the second. Davis, Fate, Sam Reed and Jake Godbold had RBI singles in the inning.
West then scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Beau Kirby had an RBI single, and Walker Newland had a two-run double. East came back with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning. Fate had a two-run double. Carter had a two-run single, and Reed and Bryson Terrell each had RBI singles.
Reed sat West down in order in the top of the fourth to end the game.
Fate was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Reed was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Keiran Freeman, Carter, Godbold, Scudder, Rylan Gray, Davis, Carter and Terrell all had a hit for East.
Kirby led West with two hits. Newland, Mienk and Asher Rochester all had a hit.
Wells, Joshua Huddleston and Mienk all pitched for West. Rigo Cortez, Carter Mitchell and Reed all pitched for East.
East will play Lufkin at 7 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.