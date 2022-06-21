The Lufkin 11U all-stars had to wait two extra days to take the field at the District 10 tournament after drawing a first-round bye. They didn’t take long to make up for lost time by scoring 13 runs in the first two innings and coasting to a 20-0 win over Tyler's Rose Capital West at Morris Frank Park Monday night.
Lufkin pounded out 18 hits while three pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the local all-stars punched their ticket to Friday night’s championship game.
Isaiah Pierce set the tone for the night with a leadoff double that started a five-run first frame. Shortly after, he took care of business on the mound, allowing one hit while striking out three in two scoreless innings.
Ashton Arrequin led the way for Lufkin’s offense with a double, three singles and two RBIs. Gavin Phillips had three hits and three RBIs and Bentley Tatum had two singles and three RBIs.
After Pierce pitched his two scoreless innings, Gunner Ditsworth and Payson Arambula took over from there.
Ditsworth allowed a hit and struck out two in one inning. Arambula retired the side in order in the fourth inning, striking out the final two batters before the tournament’s run rule went into effect.
After Pierce’s leadoff single in the top of the first inning, Arrequin hit a double that one-hopped the centerfield fence and made it 1-0.
Marco Cedillo hit an RBI double off the centerfield fence that just missed being a homer, making it 2-0. Cedillo scored on a wild pitch for another run.
Carstyn Garrett used some alert base running for the fourth run when he scored while Tyler finished a strikeout with a throw to first.
Phillips’ RBI single to center made it 5-0.
After Pierce worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam, the local all-stars poured it on in an eight-run second inning.
Tamez started the rally with an RBI single to right before Arrequin scored on a wild pitch.
Garrett hit a two-run triple to right that made it 9-0.
Garrett scored his run when a runner was caught stealing second. Phillips followed with his second RBI single in as many innings before Arrequin hit an RBI single up the middle that made it 12-0.
Lufkin added two runs in the third inning on a Ditsworth RBI single to left and a Jace McCollom groundout.
Six more runs scored in the fourth with Tamez, Arambula, Ditsworth and Phillips driving in runs. Ditsworth and McCollom each scored on errors that brought the total up to 20-0.
Other Lufkin hitters were Cedillo (double, single, RBI), Arambula (double, RBI), Garrett (triple, RBI), Ditsworth (double, single, 2 RBIs), Pierce (double, single), Tatum (2 singles, 3 RBIs) and McCollom (single).
Collier Boatright and Conner Mathis each had singles for Tyler.
Carter Sampson, Jake Duty, Tayten Lee Ha and Boatright each saw time on the mound for Tyler.
Rose Capital West will meet Rose Capital East in an elimination game in Tyler Wednesday night. Rose Capital West started the tournament with a 12-1 win over East on Saturday.
The winner of that game will play Lufkin for the district championship at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tyler team would need to beat Lufkin twice in order to win the tournament.