The Tyler Lions gave their coach, Ricklan Holmes, the birthday present he wanted most — a victory.
On Senior Night, two juniors — Xavier Tatum and Tacorey Gilliam — put a ribbon on the present with Pick Sixes as Tyler scored a 37-20 win over Sherman on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The win moves the Lions to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in District 7-5A Division I, while the Bearcats fall to 3-6 and 1-4.
Now, Tyler will play Longview (6-3, 3-2) for the No. 2 seed in the league next week in Longview. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Sherman is out of the playoff hunt and will conclude its season at home next Friday in Sherman.
With quarterback Eli Holt on crutches and linebacker Tory Howland out for the season, the Lions knew they had to step up for their teammates and they did.
Derrick McFall ran an effective offense that used the run and some big plays along with the defense coming up with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Plus, Saul Perez’s leg came through with three field goals, including a career long of 46 yards.
The Lions bolted out to a 27-0 lead thanks to McFall’s 55-yard run, two Perez field goals (35, 46), a JaKyron Lacy 3-yard bulldozing run and a 61-yard interception return by Tatum, who weaved in and out near the sideline and then bolted away from the pack for the TD.
It appeared the Lions had another interception, this one by Lacy, near the end of the half but after a long discussion by the officials he was ruled out of bounds.
On the next play, Sherman’s Dane Cassleberry hit a 44-yard FG as the Lions led 27-3 at the half. Zachuan Williams also had an interception for Tyler and Gilliam had a fumble recovery.
In the second half, Gilliam returned an interception 89 yards for a TD with 5:01 in the third. Later Perez added a 29-yard field goal as the Lions were on top 37-6 with 10:53 of the fourth.
McFall, the Lions sophomore speedster, had 148 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Through the air he was 4 of 10 for 71 yards, including a couple of drops.
Montrell Wade had three catches for 29 yards with Makavion Potts adding a catch of 42 yards.
Sherman quarterback Phoenix Grant threw 59 times, completing 18 with three interceptions. He tossed TD passes of 20 and 7 yards to Aries Jones, both in the fourth quarter. He threw for 211 yards.
Grant also rushed for 131 yards on 24 carries.
LIONS TALES: Tyler honored seniors from football, drill team, band and Lion Guard before the game. ... Friday was Snapshot Day for the UIL when schools turn in enrollments for 2022-24 realignment. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said the numbers for the Rose City schools were 2,524 (Tyler Legacy) and 2,179 (Tyler High). ... Some other numbers of interest include: Rockwall (2,951), Rockwall-Heath (2,838), West Mesquite (2,209), Longview (2,192), North Mesquite (2,165), Texas High (1,777), Whitehouse (1,521), Pine Tree (1,331), Jacksonville (1,278), Lindale (1,200), Kilgore (1,164), Chapel Hill (1,065), Mabank (1,016), Athens (886), Bullard (837), Carthage (800) and Wills Point (774).