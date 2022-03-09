ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, adding depth where they need it in coach Dan Campbell's second season.
The team announced the move Wednesday. Reynolds is a former Tyler Junior College standout.
General manager Brad Holmes claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee late in the 2021 season and he started in five of seven games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards and two touchdowns, reuniting in Detroit with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.
The Rams drafted the former Texas A&M standout in the fourth round in 2017. Reynolds has 142 career catches for 1,846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 starts and 76 games.
"It was kind of a, 'Hey, we need some guys to make some plays and we brought you here thinking you could make some plays. So we'll give you some opportunity and we'll see how you take it and roll with it,'" Reynolds said Wednesday of the original conversations he had with Detroit when they claimed him last season.
"I was blessed to be able to take it and roll."
Reynolds was a teammate of quarterback Jared Goff's with the Los Angeles Rams the first four years of his career, and that chemistry was on display in Detroit the second half of last season.
Reynolds says he's excited to re-sign and get a whole offseason in Detroit with Goff and company to get this Lions passing game rolling.
"I think it'll be a big difference," Reynolds said of having a full offseason in Detroit. "I'm able to go through the first installs of the offense and hear how they want the plays to be ran, what's the rhyme and reason for the plays, and stuff like that. Makes a big difference of understanding the play to be able to execute it as you want."