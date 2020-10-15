MESQUITE — The last time the Lions visited Mesquite, they won a district title.
With a dose of Cujo magic and a Hail Mary pass, the John Tyler football squad won the 2018 league championship.
Quarterback Devlen Woods threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Ke’Andre Street with no time on the clock for a 48-44 victory over Mesquite Poteet. Street leaped high to out-fight three Pirates for the game-winner.
The Lions return to the scene but this time to meet Mesquite Horn as Tyler High on Friday. Kickoff for the non-district game is set for 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium (Capacity: 12,000 — 2,000 allowed on visitors’ side; 410 E. Davis, Mesquite, Texas 75149).
“We need to re-live some of that magic this week,” Tyler High head coach Ricklan Holmes said.
Holmes said the Jaguars, members of District 10-6A with Tyler Legacy, are a solid opponent which will help prepare his Lions for District 7-5A Division I play which begins next week.
“We’re ready to go after missing last week (game with Nacogdoches was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns),” Holmes said.
The Jaguars are 1-2 on the season. They opened the season on Sept. 25 by defeating Richardson J.J. Pearce, 31-24, followed by losses to Odessa Permian (51-10) and Arlington Bowie (31-3). The Lions have lost to Texas High (41-21) and Tyler Legacy (40-28).
Following this week’s game, the Lions open district McKinney North on Friday, Oct. 23. Horn will begin district play by hosting North Mesquite at Hanby next Friday.
LIONS TALESIn the last meeting between the squads, Horn upset the then No. 6 Lions, 39-17, in Tyler in 2019. ... Tyler ranks No. 12 in all-time wins in Texas high school football with 720 victories, three behind Corsicana, according to Tyler’s Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. ... Tyler High’s first recorded season was in 1906. The Lions have a record of 720-394-41 with three state championships — 1930, 1973 and 1994 — and two runners-up finish — 1955 and 2000. The Lions have 38 playoffs appearances and 28 district titles with 18 10-win seasons. ... Mesquite Horn, whose first season was recorded in 2002, has a record of 104-98-0. The Jaguars have 11 postseason appearances with two district titles, the last in 2017. Horn’s streak of 11-straight playoff appearances was snapped last year when the Jags were 3-7.
TICKETSTickets for games/contests in Mesquite ISD will only be available for purchase online. Please note: passes will not be accepted.
To purchase tickets:
Download the free Ticket Spicket app on your mobile phone.
Enter the access code listed below to purchase tickets. The maximum number of tickets per individual purchase is 5. Up to 2,000 tickets total may be purchased using this code. Once the maximum number has been reached, the event will be sold out.
Access code: VISITORS-HHS (ALL CAPS).
