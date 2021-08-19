For the first time, the Lions get to hit someone besides their teammates on Friday.
Tyler High is hosting DeSoto in a football scrimmage on the THS campus.
The freshmen and junior varsity scrimmages are scheduled for 6 p.m. with each game running simultaneously.
The varsity squads are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Admission is free but donations are requested as the Lions are hosting “Our Day to Shine.” Tyler head football coach Holmes is on the Board of the Directors of the Texas High School Coaches Association, which sponsors “Our Day to Shine.” It benefits the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation.
“The THSCEF Benevolence fund was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors to assist athletes and coaches experiencing hardships,” Holmes said.
To date “Our Day to Shine” has involved more than 1,165 schools and raised more than $721,000 for the THSCA Educational Foundation Benevolence Fund. The THSCEF has paid more than $641,000 to athletes and coaches experiencing hardships.
Each JV and freshmen series will begin at the 40-yard line, while the varsity teams are slated to begin at the 35-yard line each series.
The format for JV and freshmen:
+Each team will have three downs to make a first down, unless inside the 15-yard line.
+If the offense fails to record a first down, the ball will return to the 35.
+When the offense is inside the 10, the possession will continue until the offense scores or the defense holds, regardless of the play count.
+Interceptions and fumbles lost will result in the play being blown dead and the football returning to the 35.
+With the exception of field goals and extra point attempts, there will be no special teams play. Field goal attempts will count as a play, extra point attempts will not.
Schedule of play for varsity:
+DeSoto first-team defense vs. Tyler first-team Offense, 12 Plays;
+DeSoto first-team offensve vs. Tyler first-team defense, 12 Plays;
+DeSoto second-team defense vs. Tyler second-team offense – 12 Plays;
+DeSoto second-team offense vs. Tyler second-team defense – 12 Plays;
+(Varsity will have two sets of above format if needed);
+DeSoto first-team defense vs. Tyler first-team offense — four goal-line plays from seven-yard line;
+DeSoto first-team offense vs. Tyler first-team defense — four goal-line plays from seven-yard line.
There will be a game situation:
+Two 15-minute halves;
+Coin flip to determine possession of the first half;
+First teams for first half (rotate as needed);
+Second teams for second half (rotate as needed);
+All extra points and field goals will have a no live rush;
+No punts on turnovers and start at opposite 35-yard line;
+Teams will have all four downs to get first down;
+All penalties will be marked off.
LIONS TALES: The Lady Lions volleyball team (2-8) hits the road on Friday, traveling to Marshall to meet the Lady Mavericks. Starting time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.