MAGNOLIA — Last week, both Tyler and Magnolia West were eyeing additional goals in regular season finales.
The Lions were hoping for a home playoff game, while the Mustangs were looking for a district championship.
Both squads saw that prize disappear, but things start anew on Friday.
Tyler, which began playing football in 1906, and Magnolia West, which began playing football in 2008, meet in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium in Montgomery County near Houston.
A week ago, Tyler was playing Longview for the right to host a playoff game this week. The Lobos won 49-0 as the Lions were down to their third-string quarterback in the third quarter. The Mustangs were playing for the District 8-5A Division I title, but they lost a 49-20 decision to College Station at Mustang Stadium. By finishing second, Magnolia West (9-1) gets to host this week, while the Lions (6-4) tied with Longview and McKinney North for second at 4-2, but the Lobos won the points tiebreaker (15 point ceiling). Longview finished at plus 13, Tyler at zero and the Bulldogs at minus 13. So the Lions are the No. 3 seed and McKinney North is No. 4. Highland Park won the district crown.
Since losing quarterback Eli Holt to injury three weeks ago in the first half against Highland Park, Derrick McFall, the four-star sophomore standout, has been under center. However, he was knocked out of the game last week, but returned to practice on Wednesday. Holt is not expected to play again this week so McFall will get the call, Holmes said.
Along with Holt being out, running back De’Marion Dewberry, linebacker Tory Howland, linebacker Tony Alexander, linebacker Eric Munoz and lineman Avery Coleman are expected to miss the contest.
Due to injuries, Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes has had to shuffle his lineup with Makavion Potts moving from wide receiver to running back.
The Lions have averaged 30.4 points per game while giving up 28.1. The Mustangs are scoring at 34.3 per game and giving up 18.3.
“Coach (Ben) McGehee has come in and done a great job with the Magnolia West program,” Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said. “They are a very good football team. They like to pass, but they can run the ball too.”
The Mustangs are led by quarterback Brock Dalton (117 of 202 for 1,280 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs) and running back Hunter Bilbo (155 carries, 1,341 yards, 18 TDs).
Dalton has carried 46 times for 164 yards so he will tuck it and run.
Holmes expects the Lions to have good crowd backing his young squad. He has called up 14 players from sub-varsity to get the feel of the playoffs.
“We have the most loyalist of fans; and we have the most critical,” said Holmes, who was a star at his alma mater before becoming head coach.
The winner of the Tyler vs. Magnolia West game advances to area to play either Denton Ryan or Dallas W.T. White next week.
LIONS TALES: Tyler’s Kameron Key was honored by the Great American Rivalry Series by being selected as a Scholar-Athlete in last week’s game in Longview. A video from the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored his achievement.
