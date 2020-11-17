Tyler High goes for its third straight district football victory on Friday, but No. 2 ranked Dallas Highland Park is a big challenge for the Lions. It is the first time since 1959 that the Scots have played the Lions in Tyler. They did play at Rose Stadium in 2005 against Marshall.
The contest is set for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Scots are leading District 7-5A Division I with a record of 3-0. They are followed by McKinney North (3-1), Longview (3-1), Tyler (2-1), Sherman (1-2), West Mesquite (0-3) and Wylie East (0-4).
It is the second visit to East Texas in three weeks for HP. The Scots defeated Longview 18-13 on Nov. 6 at Lobo Stadium.
The Lions are 2-4 overall and are coming off consecutive wins over West Mesquite (10-3) and Wylie East (27-20). Tyler lost to McKinney North (34-24) in the district opener,
The Scots are 5-0 overall and have won other league games over Sherman (41-21) and McKinney North (56-14).
According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com, Highland Park is favored by 39 points over the Lions.
The two other district games are on Thursday — Sherman at McKinney North (favored by 3), 7 p.m. (McKinney ISD Stadium); and Wylie East at West Mesquite (favored by 9), 7 p.m. (Mesquite Memorial Stadium). Longview is open.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Last week in a 27-20 win over Wylie East, the Lions scored a TD with 1 second in the clock in the second quarter (Makavion Potts 20 run on a reverse) and two TDs in the final minutes (Jacques Jones 4-yard run, 2:03) and Jones (11-yard run, 51 seconds).
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes unveiled his Players for the Week after the victory.
The offensive winners were: running back Jones (8 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Eli Sanchez (7 of 16 for 142 yards, TD).
Earning defensive honors were: safety Travion Ates (10 solo tackles, 6 assists, 1 pass break up, 1 fumble recovery) and linebacker Alijah Johnson (8 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 caused fumble).
Potts, a sophomore, earned special teams honors with four kickoff returns for 136 yards.
The Lion Heart Award went to sophomore safety/wide receiver Xavier Tatum, senior running back Kameron Medlock and junior linebacker Jacob Villela.
In the win over West Mesquite, Players of the Week were:
Offense — Sanchez (10 of 18, 123 yards, TD) and Medlock (16 carries, 100 yards; 2 catches, 15 yards);
Defense — sophomore linebacker Tory Howland (5 tackles, 2 assists, 1 QB hurry) and linebacker Jones (4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass break up);
Special Teams — junior placekicker/punter Kendell Howard (1 punt for 30 yards, 1 for 1 on PATs, 1 for 3 field goals);
Lion Heart — wide receiver/safety/kick returner Potts; freshman running back/safety Derrick McFall; sophomore wide receiver/cornerback Montrell Wade; and senior defensive lineman LaTravion Hawkins.
FOOTBALL SERIES
Highland Park leads the series with the Lions, 6-2, with the last three meetings occurring in the playoffs, including the 2018 state quarterfinals in which Highland Park rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat John Tyler 42-35 at The Ford Center in Frisco. It was a bitter loss for the Lions and the Scots went on to win the Class 5A Division I state championship.
The other postseason meetings were in 2011 (JT won 42-39 in a regional in Waco) and 1959 (HP won 41-6 in bi-district in Tyler). That 1959 meeting, some 61 years ago, was the last time the Scots visited the Rose City to meet the Lions.
However, HP, featuring Matthew Stafford at quarterback, played the Marshall Mavericks in the 2005 Class 4A Division I state championship. The Scots won 59-0 at Rose Stadium to capture their first state title since 1957.
Many Highland Park fans complained about the 12,000-seat venue hosting the championship after stadium seating sold out early in the week. Some tickets on Internet auction sites sold for more than $50, but with plenty of lawn seating available, about 150 fans who walked up to the gate purchased tickets for $10.
That game helped bring about the one-venue location for state championship games.
TYLER HIGH TICKETS
Tickets for the Highland Parker at Tyler High football game are available online at http://tylerisd.brushfire.com. Tickets are available to the general public at noon Wednesday.
Due to capacity limits, Tyler High School fans may purchase tickets on the Home Side or the Visitor Side. (Home Side: Enter through Gates 1 or 3 only. Visitor Side: Enter through Gate 7 only.)
Tickets are $7 with a convenience fee of $1.38.
