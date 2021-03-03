The Tyler Lions will take a three-game winning streak into the Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Invitational Baseball Tournament, while Tyler Legacy will compete in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Baseball Tournament in Lindale.
Both tournaments are scheduled to begin on Thursday with both Tyler teams playing two games. The Lions will face Alba-Golden (3:45 p.m.) and All Saints (6 p.m.) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, while the Red Raiders will take on Bullard (1:15 p.m.) and Lindale (3:30 p.m.) at Lindale ISD's Robbie Surratt Field.
The Lions scored a 3-2 win over Arp on Tuesday at Mike Carter Field.
The game was tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Keelan Davis singled on a 0-2 count, driving in KaDarius Tave for the game-winner. Tave opened the inning with a walk and then stole second. He moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on Davis' single to right field.
Adding hits for Tyler were Eli Sanchez, JaDavion Lacy and Tave. Others scoring runs for the Lions were Dante Martinez and Sanchez.
CJ Grace (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 3 strikeouts), Martinez (2 innings, 3 strikeouts), Lacy (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks) and Sanchez (2 strikeouts, 1 walk) were on the mound for the Lions.
Sanchez got the win by pitching in the seventh.
Gunner Bryant and David Barocio had hits for Arp with an RBI from Colton Cross. Scoring runs were Bryant and Kadaylon Williams.
Tyler Legacy is 3-2 on the season after hosting the Rose City Baseball Classic, capturing wins over Sulphur Springs (2) ad Lindale. The Red Raiders lost to Forney and Hallsville.
---
Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, Tyler
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Chapel Hill vs. Quinlan Ford, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Gladewater vs. Quinlan Ford, 11:15 a.m.
Game 3: Gladewater vs. Alba-Golden, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: Tyler vs. Alba-Golden, 3:45 p.m.
Game 5: Tyler vs. All Saints, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Game 6: All Saints vs. Alba-Golden, 9 a.m.
Game 7: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.
Game 8: Quinlan Ford vs. All Saints, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9: Tyler vs. Chapel Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Game 10: Tyler vs. Quinlan Ford, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Game 11: Alba-Golden vs. Quinlan Ford, 9 a.m.
Game 12: Alba-Golden vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.
Game 13: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14: Gladewater vs. All Saints, 3:45 p.m.
Game 15: Tyler vs. All Saints, 6 p.m.
———
Robbie Surratt Memorial Tournament
Lindale ISD Baseball Field
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Bullard vs. Hallsville, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Bullard vs. Tyler Legacy, 1:15 p.m.
Game 3: Lindale vs. Tyler Legacy, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Lindale vs. Brownsboro, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Game 5: Tyler Legacy vs. Brownsboro, noon
Game 6: Bullard vs. Hallsville, 2:15 p.m.
Game 7: Lindale vs. Hallsville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Game 8: Hallsville vs. Brownsboro, 10 a.m.
Game 9: Bullard vs. Brownsboro, 12:15 p.m.
Game 10: Lindale vs. Tyler Legacy, 2:30 p.m.