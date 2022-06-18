Lindale, Winnsboro and Edgewood were the division winners at the Tyler Legacy Lineman Challenge Saturday morning at the Tyler Legacy indoor facility.
All three teams qualify for state, which will take place June 25 at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
Tyler Legacy, Sabine and West Rusk all earned second-place finishes to also qualify for state.
Lindale won Division 1 with 90 points, ahead of Tyler Legacy (64), Athens (56), Nacogdoches (44) and Henderson (42).
Lindale’s team was Cameron Hicks, Cory Watts, Gabe Hart, Joe Richard, Brandon Pettway, Will Hutchens, Trey Mazratian and Christian King.
Legacy’s team was Somadina Owuzurumba, Jordan Renaud, Rodney Harden, Ky Cole, Kameron Jones, Ja’Tavian Hall, Alejandro Salgadgo, Jaylen Dail, Davis Wells, Jaleel Nauls, Eric Miller, Cash Acker and Jadaelyn Jackson.
Among the highlights for the Red Raiders was four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud recording 23 reps on the bench press.
Winnsboro won Division 2 with 90 points, followed by Sabine (74), Wills Point (62) and Tyler Legacy JV (54).
Legacy JV’s team was Khalil Tutt, Braylon Fields, Jaydon McAdams, Nathan Powers, Matthew Saul, Asher Novelo, Lazarus Ervin, Adam Hunter, Isaac Rivers and Jordan Harris.
Edgewood won Division 3 with 78 points, followed by West Rusk (70), Sabine JV (60), Redwater (52) and Beckville (38).
Events were overhead tire throw, DB stack, bench press, obstacle course, heavy sled push, tire flip pendulum, farmers walk, powerdrive and tug of war.
