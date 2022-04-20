TROUP — Lindsay Davis set the Troup High School career strikeout record in the Lady Tigers’ 4-1 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Davis, a McNeese State signee, struck out 18 batters in the game and now has 961 punchouts for her career.
Troup honored three seniors before Tuesday’s game — Davis, Haylee Priest and Maddy Griffin.
Bailey Blanton had two hits for Troup (21-7, 12-2). Taylor Gillispie had a double, and Davis, Griffin and Priest all added a single. Griffin also drove in two runs. Payton Wells stole two bases.
Troup will open the playoffs against Ore City.