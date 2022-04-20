TROUP — Lindsay Davis set the Troup High School career strikeout record in the Lady Tigers’ 4-1 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.

Davis, a McNeese State signee, struck out 18 batters in the game and now has 961 punchouts for her career.

Troup honored three seniors before Tuesday’s game — Davis, Haylee Priest and Maddy Griffin.

Bailey Blanton had two hits for Troup (21-7, 12-2). Taylor Gillispie had a double, and Davis, Griffin and Priest all added a single. Griffin also drove in two runs. Payton Wells stole two bases.

Troup will open the playoffs against Ore City.

 
 

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports