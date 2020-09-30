Linden-Kildare (0-4, 0-1) vs. Union Grove (1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: OL Josh Baker ... OL Ian Vieira ... OL Connor Ellis ... OL Logan Laastad ... OL Bradley Madding ... OL Kenneth Johnson ... OL/DL Blake Moore (35 tackles) ... Chase Mead (16 of 33, 240 yards, 2 TD, 2 Int; 44 carries, 260 yards, 2 TD) ... Matthew Bower (57 carries, 356 yards, 1 TD) ... Cannon Cowan (5 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD; 27 tackles) ... Grayson Barnett (34 tackles, 4 interceptions) ... Joshua Rhodes (32 tackles)
Linden-Kildare: Mason Johnson (12 of 34, 100 yards) ... Russell Nance (42 carries, 169 yards) ... Tae’shun Mitchell (35 carries 105 yards, 1 TD) ... Jordan Swanson (6 catches, 89 yards) ... Karson Bynum (14 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 fumble recovery) ... Brent White (14 tackles, 1 sack) ... Tate Mitchell (14 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) ... Vincent Peters (27 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks)
Quick hits: Points have been hard to come by for both teams, but the Union Grove defense has also turned into a stingy unit. The Lions are averaging 13 points per game, but after giving up 53 in the season-opener, UG has allowed just 18, 8 and 18 in its last three games. Linden-Kildare has been shutout twice and has scored just eight points this season, but the Tigers can also be tough on the defensive side. L-K has losses of 14-0 and 9-8 this season ... Linden-Kildare was forced to forfeit its District 9-2A Division I opener last week against Hawkins due to COVID-19.
Up next: Union Grove at Beckville (Oct. 9); Beckville at Linden-Kildare (Oct. 16)
—JACK STALLARD