Lindale had a dominant season on the volleyball court.
The Lady Eagles finished 27-1 and were ranked No. 2 in the state for the majority of the year.
Middle blocker Skylar Wyllie was a big part of that success.
On Wednesday, Wylie signed to continue her volleyball career at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas.
“I have a good relationship with the coach,” Wyllie said. “I’ve known him since last summer when I went to a camp, and he was actually the assistant at the University of North Texas. So when he transferred to be the head coach at Seward, I know that we got along well and that he knew how to coach me, so that’s mainly what drew me to the school.”
Geno Frugoli was named the new Seward County head coach on Aug. 28.
Wyllie previously lived in Wyoming and moved to Lindale when she was in the eighth grade.
Lindale volleyball coach Jessica Dimsdle said Wyllie set the bar for middle blockers at Lindale High School.
“What we want is a kid that’s going to work this hard and be as good as Skylar was at blocking and hitting,” Dimsdle said. “Every team we played hard to respect Skylar, and I knew if a coach did their job on how they handled Skylar in the match.
“Seward is getting a great middle blocker. She definitely runs the court well. They’ll be able to run a good defense with her on the front row. And once she’s able to connect with her setter, she’s going to be able to put the ball down wherever they want it. She’s easy to coach, and she wants to win more than anybody on the court. I’m super excited for here to get to continue playing. She loves it, and I think she will do great things.”
Wyllie said she hopes to have a strong career at Seward County and get noticed by a Division I program.
Seward County competes in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference with Colby, Barton, Hutchinson, Butler, Independence, Garden City, Pratt and Dodge City.
Last season, the Saints went 31-3 and 16-0 in conference.
Wyllie said she plans to be a nursing major.
