LINDALE — Whether it be on the diamond or the gridiron, Sam Peterson has had a knack for throwing a ball.
The two-sport star at Lindale High School has opted to play baseball collegiately as he signed with Texas State University on Monday afternoon in the LHS cafeteria.
“It’s a big day for me,” Peterson said. “I’ve been looking forward to finally signing that paper and getting to work over at Texas State.”
Peterson helped lead Lindale to the Class 4A Division I football state championship game as a junior when he was 199 of 333 for 2,474 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he had 92 carries for 516 yards and four touchdowns. As a senior, Peterson was 190 of 320 for 2,770 yards with 26 touchdowns, and he had 136 carries for 882 yards and nine touchdowns.
But after a lot of thought, Peterson decided baseball was the path to take.
“It was definitely tough for a little bit there,” Peterson said “I took a lot of time. I obviously didn’t sign or commit anywhere until later until I figured out what I wanted to do with my athletic career. Choosing baseball, I think that’s where my heart is. It took me a while to get to that point, but once I got to it, I was 100 percent.”
Peterson pitched 27.1 innings as a junior and had a 4.10 ERA with 32 strikeouts.
“They’re getting a lot of projectability,” Lindale head baseball coach Rich Sanguinetti said. “Sam has worked incredibly hard. He’s someone that’s going to represent his town and his family and Texas State extremely well. He’s a tireless worker.
“And obviously, he has a big frame with a live arm. They’re excited about that. But they’re getting a better human.”
Peterson’s father, Dale, spoke about Sam’s love for baseball at a young age, starting when he was 3 years old and watching his older brother, Zach.
“I’m so proud of him,” Dale said. “He never stopped dreaming.”
Peterson is joining a Texas State program that is 18-3 this season and ranked No. 20 in the nation.
“Watching them every day just makes me want to be there more and more,” Peterson said. “Their success they’re having right now is crazy, greatest in program history. Just seeing that success, it makes me want to be there even more.”
Texas State is in the Sun Belt Conference with South Alabama, Troy, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Appalachian State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Louisiana, Texas Arlington and Arkansas State.