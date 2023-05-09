LINDALE — Ryder Johnson had a good idea where he might attend college.
He will get to play basketball, as well, as he signed with Hardin-Simmons University.
“Going out there really felt like home to me,” Johnson said. “Both of my parents also went there. Also, I love Coach (Matt) Brackett’s coaching style. He’s a great coach, and he’s a great person, too.
“I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life. Finally, it’s signing day, it’s like a dream come through. It’s what I’ve been wanting to do my whole life, just wanting to play in college.”
As a senior, Johnson averaged 14.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Eagles. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a junior and shot 51 percent from the field.
“They’re getting the ultimate competitor and someone that not just has the will to win but the will to prepare to win,” Lindale boys basketball coach Chris Grotemat said. “Ryder has been the template for Lindale basketball in terms of coming early, stay late, doing all of the extra work when nobody is looking so he can reap the benefits on Tuesday and Friday nights when the lights are bright.
“They’re getting a highly self-motivated individual and a great student-athlete. We couldn’t be more excited for Ryder.”
Johnson said he plans to major in business.