LINDALE — Libbi Rozell didn’t get to play in her final high school softball game.
Rozell suffered a concussion just before the Lindale Lady Eagles’ playoff series against North Lamar.
“I think that was one of the hardest things for me, being on varsity for four years and have been playing this sport forever, and I don’t get to play my last playoff games,” Rozell said. “That hurt me pretty bad.”
While Rozell can’t get those high school games back, she will get to continue her softball career at Lamar State College-Port Arthur.
“I just fell in love with the coaching staff and the people, and they’ve done really well recently, and I just thought I could be a great addition to their program,” Rozell said.
Lindale head softball coach Meredith Grant was unable to be at the signing ceremony on Monday afternoon inside the Lindale High School cafeteria, but she did write a note that was read by Lindale head volleyball coach Jessica Dimsdle.
“Libbi, I’m so proud of you and your next chapter of life,” Grant said. “I will miss you running down gap shots in the outfield and punishing people with your hook slide on the bases. Thank you for your leadership on and off the field. Your new coaches and teammates will soon love you as much as we have.”
Rozell’s father, Lindale boys track coach Scott Rozell, had some words for her — both as a coach and as a father. But the main message was, “be uncommon.”
He also told her to avoid running through stop signs at third base in college, but if she does, “you better be safe,” he said.
Rozell said she plans to do general studies for her first two years and then pursue a mathematics degree.