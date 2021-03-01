NATCHITOCHES, La. — Kendrick Price Jr. screamed in anger and pain as he lay on the Turpin Stadium turf during the first spring practice of 2020.
The receiver worked and waited patiently since his 2016 arrival to play a major offensive role, blossoming in 2019 as he caught four touchdowns in the final four games of the season — all starts.
Price tore his ACL on the first rep of that spring practice nearly one year ago.
But when Northwestern State opens its spring football season on that same Turpin Stadium turf on March 6 against a ranked Nicholls foe, Price expects to be in the same place after rehabbing — and re-climbing — the mountain he had already scaled.
“(The injury) was something that was very unfortunate,” Price said. “But my mindset was never to let it defeat me.
“I never thought I was done playing football, and I never let it break me. Guys (like fellow receiver Gavin Landry and linebacker turned defensive end Isaiah Longino) encouraged me because they’ve also gone through injuries. There was an initial setback, but in retrospect, it reinforced my work ethic and made sure I never took anything for granted. I had to work to get those things back, and it’s been humbling, but I’m glad it happened because it made me the player and person and I am today.”
THE FIRST CLIMB
Throughout his childhood, Price always heard that football was 90% mental and 10% physical.
A 6-foot-2 specimen out of Lindale, Price’s physical gifts have always been apparent after he set multiple program records, including 15 catches in one game, at Lindale High.
But the guy people called “Tank” had to conquer the mental aspects before he could transition from a special teams player to a contributing receiver at NSU.
After redshirting in 2016, he appeared on special teams in 2017 and saw spot duty as a receiver in 2018, catching six passes for 51 yards, most coming in one game against Grambling State.
“It started in practice with him staying ready and preparing to play every week,” NSU receivers coach Alvin Slaughter said. “Other guys were making plays ahead of him, and behind the scenes, we are saying to him that you never know when the opportunity will come.
“When you get your shot, you have to capitalize — take the bull by the horns and ride it all the way through.”
Price had to wade through a deep receiving corps to see the field, led by guys like All-Americans Jazz Ferguson and Quan Shorts.
“That saying about football is one of the truest things about the game — it’s mental,” Price said. “People use the term ‘bullets flying’ and being able to be successful when stuff happens, and sometimes it was hard to buckle down and get a grip on what’s going on.
“But the older I got, I was more mature and the game started to slow down. I started seeing things differently, and it was a good feeling to perform and be a guy that my teammates could count on.”
The 2019 season didn’t appear it would be much more successful for Price than previous ones. The junior had five catches in the first seven games, which did include his first career touchdown.
But when the calendar turned to November and more opportunities emerged, Price took off.
“I think it was about confidence and understanding what to do,” NSU head coach Brad Laird said. “He continued to absorb what (Slaughter) was talking about.
“Some guys catch on quick and it’s easy right away, and others it takes time to develop. Slaughter did a great job with (Price) to develop him and for us to trust Kendrick and for Kendrick to trust us. You can look at Kendrick and where he’s at now, but to understand where he was and to reflect on his journey makes his story even more awesome.”
The switch flipped on the field in the ninth game of the season as Price hauled in five passes for 66 yards in his first career start.
He started the final four games of that season, totaling 296 yards and four of his five touchdowns in that stretch.
That included a 114-yard performance in a crucial 31-28 victory at Sam Houston State in which Price scooted for a 67-yard touchdown.
The week before, he tallied two touchdowns against Lamar.
“When he got on the field, he’d make a catch here or a block there — he was staying the course,” Slaughter said. “There were frustrations, but he humbled himself and understood that he was a team player.
“Then he caught a ball and split defenders (on the 67-yard touchdown), and we were like, ‘Wow, he’s big and strong and he’s fast.’ The rest is history.”
THE SECOND CLIMB
But the rest wasn’t history.
Price climbed the depth chart by the end of the 2019 season, but now he faced an ACL recovery process after that first spring practice.
Fellow receiver Gavin Landry, who tore his ACL in the middle of the 2019 season after making a similar climb up the depth chart as Price, remembers the day Price was injured.
“I shed tears seeing that,” Landry said. “We came into the program together, and to see both of us walk a similar road from playing special teams to fighting and clawing and almost getting on the field as receivers – but we just weren’t ready yet.
“Then to see us finally emerge. I had a really good first half of 2019 before I was injured, and he had a really good second half. We were definitely there for each other.”
Even though their injuries were about five months apart, Price said Landry’s and others support was invaluable, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when face-to-face contact was limited.
“There are certain things that a doctor can’t teach you,” Price said. “Somebody who actually went through it and can empathize with your pain and give you good advice definitely helps.
“I never take for granted what Gavin and (Longino) told me they did when the days were tough. It was a blessing.”
Another blessing in disguise — amid all the pain and tumult wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Price and Landry will be fully healthy for the spring 2021 football season, something that wouldn’t have been true about a fall 2020 football season.
Landry would have played in the fall, but he said, “it would have been a long fall.”
“From the tendonitis and struggling to trust the knee, you are fighting a mental block,” Landry said. “But I’m back stronger than I ever was.”
Price is stronger, too, and when he trots out on the field Saturday, he’ll wear the coveted No. 1 jersey.
The jersey’s importance wasn’t intentional when receiver Bobby Chan-Chan donned the single-digit in 2016 and 2017.
But when Jazz Ferguson requested to wear the No. 1 in 2018 and had an All-American campaign, NSU’s No. 1 took on an importance similar to LSU’s No. 18 and No. 7.
“It’s very fitting for what Kendrick overcame, as it was fitting for the guys before him,” said Slaughter, who coached at LSU from 2012-2015. “These were All-American guys who were great players and good citizens.
“The way Kendrick has been able to come back and regain his strength and be at the front of the line leading us, I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership he developed.”
The number passed to Quan Shorts in 2019, and Price assumed the mantle this spring.
“(Chan-Chan, Ferguson and Shorts) are like my big brothers, and they hit me up personally when they heard I would wear (No. 1),” Price said. “It’s a good feeling to carry on something, to hold the standard they set.
“I take it to heart and I want to make those guys and my coaches proud of me.”
Laird, for one, couldn’t be more proud of the group as a whole.
“Nothing was ever given to Kendrick or Gavin, and their injuries were devastating because they worked so hard to put themselves in that position,” Laird said. “They’ve both battled through rehab and handled that situation just like they handled the situation of being able to get on the field and play.
“To see the end result of both of them getting back on the field is great, but the journey is the story for these guys.”