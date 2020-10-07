Lindale's Jordan Jenkins and Mineola's Trevion Sneed were among six winners on Wednesday for the weekly Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.
Jenkins was the 4A Player of the Week, and Sneed earned Class 3A honors. They were joined by Round Rock defensive back Ty Dillon in Class 6A, Bryan Rudder quarterback E.J. Ezar in 5A, Rivercrest offensive and defensive lineman Cole Carson in 2A and Dallas Parish Episcopal quarterback Preston Stone for private schools.
Now in its 15th season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program honors players in each classification for their work on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Jenkins, who has given a verbal pledge to Baylor, continued to be a workhorse for the Eagles in a 52-6 win over Chapel Hill. Jenkins carried 26 times for 285 yards and scored four touchdowns, all in a little more than two quarters of action after the Eagles turned things into a blowout.
After spotting Chapel Hill an early touchdown, Jenkins took his first carry of the evening 72 yards for an answering touchdown and then took over from there. Jenkins has now rushed for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns to help Lindale begin district play with a 2-0 record.
“That’s not the way we drew it up," Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. "They went down and scored at will, but I think it sums up who Jordan is and what he means to the program the way he answered the call. I know he’d want me to say it, but it was him and the offensive line. It was wide open. He hit a crease, and he was gone. That sort of let us settle in and from that point forward, we dominated the game. We give a Player of the Week award, and this week, for the first time, it was our entire offensive line. Jordan was really fired up about that. He’s just an unselfish young man and such a team guy. He wants it to be all about the team.”
A standout on both sides of the ball, Mineola’s Sneed got limited touches on offense in a 55-23 win over Bonham. But he made them count, rushing for 215 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries. Defensively, he recorded nine tackles, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures. It was an average game for Sneed, an SMU verbal pledge who averages 207 rushing yards and 9.8 tackles per game for the unbeaten (5-0) Yellowjackets.
"Trevion does so much for us on both sides of the ball, but that’s just who he is," Mineola head coach Luke Blackwell said. "He’s highly competitive in everything he does. He loves to compete, and he wants to represent and do things the right way every opportunity he gets on offense or defense. SMU is recruiting him as a linebacker, but they might change their mind the way he has been running the ball this year. They’ll figure that out later. I just know they are excited to get him as a football player."
Dillon blocked two kicks - including a field goal with two seconds remaining, in his team's 35-33 win over Belton.
Ezar completed 22 of 27 passes for 425 yards and carried six times for 209 yards and a touchdown in his team's 63-56 win over Pflugerville.
Carson had 15 tackles a blocked punt, two forced fumbles and a blocked extra point in his team's 31-20 win over Celeste.
Stone passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two more scores in a 50-24 win over Argyle Liberty Christian.