Lamar University landed another East Texas football talent on Friday night.
Lindale senior Jaymond Jackson, who played defensive end and receiver for the Eagles, announced his commitment to play for Lamar on Twitter.
Committed 🔴⚫️ @CoachGipson11 @COACHCAMFB pic.twitter.com/dueI0DJG1d— Jaymond Jackson (@JacksonJaymond) January 2, 2021
Jackson helped lead Lindale to the Class 4A Division I championship game. He had nine catches for 135 yards and five touchdowns, and he recorded 59 tackles, 10.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, seven passes broken up, three forced fumbles and an interception.
On early National Signing Day in December, Lamar added Bishop Gorman receiver Dozie Ifeadi, Malakoff quarterback/linebacker Darion Peace and Van receiver Javonta Thomas.
East Texas products currently on the Lamar roster include quarterback Jake Smith (Bishop Gorman), quarterback Hayden Jenkins (Tenaha), defensive back Deaundrey Bowman (Carthage), running back Darrell Bush (Gilmer), receiver Conner Boyette (Lindale), linebacker Vencent Rockwell (Longview Spring Hill), linebacker Casey Mudoh (Longview Spring Hill), offensive lineman Marcus Harry (Longview), offensive lineman Devon King (Gilmer), tight end Devyn Gibbs (Mabank).
Coby Gipson, who was the head coach at Bishop Gorman and an offensive coordinator at Grace Community, is the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach for the Cardinals.