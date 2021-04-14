LINDALE — Jaycob Kenney said he didn’t really think running in college was an option.
But when Lindale cross country coach Chris Grotemat told him there were some schools interested, Kenney said he wasn’t expecting it.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing,” I was surprised when Coach G told me that I had a few interests.”
One of those schools that reached out was East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. On Wednesday, Kenney signed to run for the Tigers.
“It’s very exciting,” Kenney said. “It’s all coming to me at once, but I’m excited. I think I’m ready.”
Kenney’s coaches and teammates raved about his work ethic and ability to lift up his teammates.
When fellow teammate and best friend Colton Taylor went down with an injury that ended his cross country season, Kenney made it his mission to run for Taylor.
“It was a way to honor him since he has been by my side as long as I can remember,” Kenney said. “Every day, we continued to push each other.
Grotemat said Kenney was one of the top finishers all season and then placed sixth in a competitive District 16-4A to qualify for the regional meet.
“He’s a model teammate and the epitome of consistency and effort,” Grotemat said.
Kenney is scheduled to compete in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run at the area meet on Thursday in Bullard.
Kenney said he plans to be a nursing major in college.