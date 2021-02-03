LINDALE — Lindale’s football and volleyball teams had record years.
The team success has led to individual successes.
Three more athletes signed collegiate scholarships during ceremonies on Wednesday at Lindale High School.
Two football players — Jaymond Jackson and Luke Sandifer — decided to stay in Texas, while volleyball/softball standout Marleigh Thurman is heading north to North Dakota.
Jackson and Sandifer, joined teammate Jordan Jenkins who signed with Baylor in the fall, by inking with Lamar University (Beaumont) and Hardin-Simmons University (Abilene) football.
Thurman who is not only a star on the court but also the diamond, decided on Williston State College in Williston, North Dakota.
With so many friends, family, teammates and classmates wanting to attend, two ceremonies were held.
Lindale athletic director Mike Maddox was master of ceremonies, praising the athletes for their hard work, dedication and how they represented their school and community.
First up was Thurman, whose teammate Shelbi Steen signed with Tyler Junior College in the fall, who inked her scholarship with volleyball coach Jessica Dimsdle and softball coach Meredith Grant looking on. They both praised the dedication and hard work by Thurman.
Despite the distance from Texas, Thurman, who plans to major in business, visited the North Dakota school and felt it was the right place for her.
Thurman was Co-Defensive Player of the Year in District 16-4A. Her sisters Harleigh and Baleigh were former Lindale stars.
In the second ceremony, Lindale football coach Chris Cochran praised Jackson and Sandifer for how they conducted themselves on and off the field. He added as the two grew up from freshmen they helped the Eagle program grow, resulting in a state championship finale in December, the first in Lindale history.
Jackson and Sandifer were both All-District 9-4A Division I. Their teammates voted the pair Defensive Player of the Year (Jackson) and Offensive Player of the Year (Sandifer).
