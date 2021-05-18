LINDALE — For Jacey King, this was her last shot.
For Taegan Michel, this was her first shot.
Wanting to do the best for each other, the Lindale girls doubles team maneuvered its way through Class 4A Region II to earn a spot at the UIL Tennis State Tournament.
“It was surreal,” King said. “That’s the best way I can describe it because it’s something we’ve practiced for all season and we really exceeded our expectations. And we really got to see how we pushed our limits, and it was just amazing.”
King, a senior, and Michel, a sophomore, teamed together last season, but COVID-19 abruptly cut the season short, which didn’t allow them to have a chance to compete in the postseason.
So for Michel, this was her first full spring season, while King wanted to go out with a bang.
“I want to make her proud,” Michel said. “This is her last year, and I want to make it great.”
At the regional meet, King and Michel swept their first two matches — 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals, they fell behind to Wills Point’s Sawyer Sewell and Kristyn Dunn but rallied to win — 1-6, 6-6 (6), 6-0.
In the championship match against Wills Point’s Grayce Malone and Abby Krell, King and Michel won 6-5, 6-2 to qualify for state.
“These two ladies have put in a ton of time,” Lindale tennis coach Randal Namanny said. “Just seeing the two of them work together so well at the beginning of the spring last season, it was a great fit. If you would’ve told me a year ago that we would have a girls doubles team going to state, I would have probably said that’s great, but I wouldn’t expect it. If you would’ve told me that just a few months ago, I would have totally believed it. That speaks to the work they’ve put in to get here.”
Michel said their chemistry on the court has played a big role in their success.
“We really just trust each other,” Michel said.
The Class 4A state tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
King and Michel will open the tournament against Canyon’s Kelsey Braudt and Aubrey Thomas.
“Of course our goal is to win a state championship,” King said. “But I think our personal goal for us is just to go in and compete as hard as we know we can and represent Lindale well and just go out there and show them what we are made of.
“If we can go in and just stay loose and focus on every individual point and not think about what’s going to happen in the future, I know that there isn’t anybody there that can beat us if we do that.”
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports