Texas State senior golfer Evan White is the champion of the Sun Belt Conference.
White, a Lindale native, captured the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Individual Championship with an even-par score at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arkansas on Tuesday.
With the title, White earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Men's Golf Championship. Texas State finished seventh among the 12 conference teams. Regionals are scheduled for May 16-18.
"I'm so happy and proud of Evan White," Texas State men's golf head coach Shane Howell said. "His career at Texas State has had some up and downs, but through it all he has continued to work hard and be a tremendous leader for Bobcat Golf."
Entering final round, White was in fourth place. In round three, White went two-under putting him at an even-par 216. He ended the tournament with eight birdies and led his team with the most pars, 35.
White had rounds of 72, 74 and 70 to win by three strokes over runner-up Anton Alberts of Arkansas-Little Rock (70-73-76—219). Georgia Southern's Ben Carr (74-71-75—220) and South Alabama's Jacob LeCroy (77-69-74—220) tied for third.
"We talk all the time, in our program, about leaving a mark on the program during your time at Texas State and Evan was going to do that whether or not he won (Tuesday)," Howell said. "This Sun Belt Individual Championship he won today just leaves his mark on Texas State golf a little bit bigger now."
White, son of Bill and Kim White, was a two-time District 16-5A champion while at Lindlae High School.