LINDALE — Lindale High School had two girls sign to compete at the next level in their respective sports on Friday in the school’s cafeteria.
Ellie Watkins will play softball for East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, while Emma Bosworth will play soccer for the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Maine.
Watkins said she chose ETBU because, “I just really enjoyed the Christian atmosphere that it brought, and I loved the coaches there,” she said. “The team is really good, and they have a great nursing program. I just really felt like it was where I needed to be.”
In two games this season, Watkins is 5-for-7 with a home run, three doubles and nine RBI.
“They’re getting a solid young lady,” Lindale softball coach Meredith Grant said. “She’s great on the field and in the classroom, and she has impeccable character. I think she will fit in great with their program and their coaches. She’s a workhorse with a team mindset, first and foremost. She will be a hard worker and put in the time.”
Watkins said she plays third base, shortstop and catcher but expects to play third base in college.
“I have pretty good energy and I’m pretty consistent as a fielder and hitter,” Watkins said. “I feel like I can really help the team in that way.”
Bosworth is heading more than 1,800 miles north to continue her college career.
“I would say the biggest thing was the family aspect that place provided me,” Bosworth said. “When I went to go visit, I stayed in the dorm room with one of the girls and just the whole idea on life and the way they talk to people, they’re a family-centered team. I just chose that over everything.”
Bosworth, who was the District 13-4A Most Valuable Player as a junior, said she will be a midfielder in college.
“Emma is a very dynamic player,” Lindale girls soccer coach Cody Bray said. “She’s always used to being the best player on the field, but she’s unselfish with the way she plays. She’s always looking to make her teammates better. She plays at a really high level, and she’s about as hard a worker as you can find out there.
“They’re getting not only a very talented player, but an extremely hard worker that’s really going to put in the work that’s required at the college level.”
Bosworth said she plans to major in business or marketing.