Former Lindale High School baseball standout Brad Burckel announced on Monday that he will be transferring to McNeese State.
Excited to announce that I will be transferring to McNeese State University! #GeauxPokes pic.twitter.com/pnfdV9BKZM— Brad Burckel (@bburck23) July 19, 2021
Burckel, who hit .458 with seven doubles, five triples, 41 runs, 20 RBI and 18 stolen bases as a senior at Lindale, spent the past three seasons as an infielder at the University of Houston.
This past season, Burckel hit .256 with 46 hits, five home runs, six doubles, four triples, 17 RBI, 36 runs and 16 stolen bases. In 2020, Burckel hit .278 with 10 hits, one home run, two doubles, five RBI, seven runs and five stolen bases in 10 games. As a freshman in 2019, Burckel hit .271 with 49 hits, one home run, five doubles, three triples, 35 runs and 16 stolen bases.
During the 2021 season, Burckel was the team leader in runs, triples and stolen bases and was second in the American Athletic Conference in triples and fifth in the AAC in stolen bases.
Burckel’s younger brother, Brandon, has signed to play at Houston.