Lindale enters the 2023 volleyball season looking to make its 30th consecutive playoff appearance.
The last time the Lady Eagles missed the postseason was 1993 and then went to the state tournament in Class 3A the following year.
Ever since that state tournament trip, Lindale has been a mainstay in the volleyball playoffs.
With 13 returners from last season’s squad that went 19-20 overall and 7-5 in District 16-4A, the Lady Eagles look to once again be in contention for a playoff berth.
“We do have a lot of returners, therefore they know what I expect and they know what we can do, so I’m hoping they put it all together,” Lindale head volleyball coach Jessica Dimsdle said. “If they can stay mentally tough and healthy, they can go out there and do some really good things this year.”
Dimsdle was joined by seniors Maddox Lay, Reagan Cates and Kayli Vickery and junior Addison Ridge at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“I think we’re going to do really well,” Lay said. “We have a strong team. We have a lot of returners, and we’re really confident about the season. We need to have mental toughness and be confident about what we do.”
“We’re very excited,” Cates said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work, and I really do think it’s going to show.”
“I just hope we can all stay mentally tough throughout the season and consistently win,” Vickery said. “I expect us to do really good this season and win district.”
“I think we’re going to do amazing because we have a bunch of returners and other teams in our district don’t necessarily have that,” Ridge said. “They lost a lot of seniors. So I really think we’re going to be up there this season and should get first in district, in my opinion.”
Ridge was the 2022 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Volleyball Newcomer of the Year with 331 kills, 2.2 pass rate, 37 assists, 347 digs, 13 blocks and 32 service points.
Lindale will open the season against Kaufman and Greenville on Aug. 8 in Kaufman. The Lady Eagles will play in the Tyler ISD Invitational on Aug. 10-12.