ATHENS — The Lindale Eagles overcame two first half turnovers and a bevy of creative plays by the Athens Hornets to notch their fourth consecutive win, 35-16 in a District 9-4A- Division I matchup Friday night at Bruce Field.
It was a rough start for Lindale (6-2, 4-0) as quarterback Sam Peterson was tackled in the end zone after a high snap on the first play of the game for an Athens safety. The Eagles made matters worse by fumbling on their second offensive possession. The Hornets took advantage with a 48-yard hitch and pitch play for a touchdown that gave them a 9-0 early lead.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard with a 62-yard bomb that was deflected by a Hornet defender and landed in the arms of Jacob Seekford for the touchdown. The Birds converted the two-point conversion to make the score 9-8 with 2:08 in the first quarter.
Athens (4-3, 0-3) took advance of another Eagle miscue midway through the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Ty Arroyo connected with Cedric Lowe from 42 yards to extend the Hornet lead to 16–8. The Birds would narrow the margin late in the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run by Jordan Jenkins. The two-point conversion failed and the Hornets maintained a 16-14 lead at halftime.
The momentum of the game changed early in the third quarter with the Hornets driving inside the red zone. Eagles defensive back and play maker, Arik Williams, stepped in front of an Arroyo pass and raced 95 yards down the sideline for the go ahead score. The Birds defense held the Hornets on the very next possession and took advantage of good field position by scoring on a three-play 26-yard drive. Jenkins raced in from 14 yards and the Eagles extended the lead to 28-16. Jenkins would score again from 24 yards to put the game out of reach 35-16 with 5:33 to go in the fourth quarter. The senior running back finished with 141 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Eagle quarterback Sam Peterson threw for 135 yards and one touchdown.
The Hornets were led by Arroyo who had 78 yards rushing and 226 yards passing and one touchdown. Jecorey Roberts finished the evening with 68 yards on 16 carries. Jarred Duff was the leading receiver, hauling in eight passes for 102 yards.
Athens travels to Palestine next week while Lindale has a bye week before visiting Palestine.