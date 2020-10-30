LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles used a suffocating and opportunistic defense to stifle the Palestine Wildcats 52-20 Friday night at Eagle Stadium. The win sets up a showdown next Friday night against the Kilgore Bulldogs for the District 9-4A district championship.
Twenty-four Eagle seniors were recognized during pregame ceremonies. Those same seniors proved during the game how they have been instrumental in building the Eagle football program into playoff and district championship contenders.
Lindale (7-2 5-0) scored on the first offensive play of the game on a double pass from quarterback Sam Peterson to senior Arik Williams who hit Jacob Seekford in stride for a 47-yard touchdown and the early lead. The Eagles defense got a quick stop and then drove 40 yards before settling for senior kicker Landon Love’s 37-yard field goal to make the score 10-0. It was Love’s fifth field goal of the season.
Palestine (6-4 4-2) demonstrated why they sit alone in third place in the district standings with a nifty six play 85-yard drive to close the gap to 10-7. Senior running back, Jakaryon Conley, had runs of 40 and 24 yards on the drive. However, Conley would only net 55 yards the rest of way as the Birds defensive line led by seniors Jaret Allen, Jaymond Jackson, and Braxton Field clogged up the running lanes.
The Eagles scored on their next possession on a three-yard dive by senior Jordan Jenkins to up the lead to 17-7 and then as senior do it all playmaker, Arik Williams, has done all year when it matters the most, stepped in front of a pass and raced 38 yards for a pick-six touchdown. It was Williams’ East Texas leading seventh interception of the year and his second game in a row with an interception for a touchdown.
The defensive touchdown gave the Birds a 24-7 lead with 1:38 to play in the first quarter.
The Wildcats used six minutes off the clock on their next possession but could not convert the drive into points. It proved costly as the Eagles then drove 77 yards for the score with Jenkins again punching it over from three yards out. Lindale converted an onside kick that was recovered by Williams. Jenkins would notch his third touchdown of the night, this time from six yards and the Eagles led at halftime 38-7.
Eagles quarterback Sam Peterson used his legs for two touchdown runs in the second half, one from 31 yards and the other form 22 yards. The first Peterson touchdown was set up by senior Jaymond Jackson’s strip sack and fumble recovery.
Shedrick Dudley and Taj’Shawn Wilson added touchdown runs for the Wildcats after intermission to tally the final score at 52-20.
Lindale travels to Kilgore in a battle for the district championship. Palestine’s regular season is over but has qualified for the playoffs.