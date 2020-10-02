NEW CHAPEL HILL — In a game that was predicted to be an offensive shootout, the Lindale Eagles’ defense proved otherwise as they pressured, sacked and contained Chapel Hill’s dual threat standout quarterback, Cameron Ford, on their way to a 52-6 victory in a District 9-4A, Division I matchup Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Lindale (4-2, 2-0) allowed a 70-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the game to fall behind 6-0, and never allowed another point to Chapel Hill (4-2, 1-1) the rest of the way. The Bulldog senior quarterback came into the game with a combined 1,700 passing and rushing yards on the season. However, the Eagles held him to a total of 112 yards with half of that production coming on the opening drive.
Linemen Christian King and Omarr Webber, as well as linebackers Jaret Allen and Ryan Stanton, led the Birds defensively by stopping the Bulldogs on five consecutive possessions after the initial score. Three of those stops were on fourth down near midfield.
In the meantime, the Lindale offensive responded to the initial home team score when Jordan Jenkins took his first carry of the night 72 yards to the house. Eagle quarterback, Sam Peterson, hit Jacob Seekford for the two-point conversion to make the score 8-6.
The Eagles would use superior field position created by the defense the rest of the night to score an additional 44 points. Jenkins rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns and Peterson hit the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time this season. The Eagles finished the night with 445 yards rushing.
“I’m really proud of the way our kids responded defensively after the first score” said fourth-year Lindale head coach Chris Cochran. “They settled in and played really hard. We executed well after that. Offensively, we were up and down through out the night but I thought overall the offensive line did a really good job of getting Jordan going. We were really excited about how the kids executed the game plan.”
The win puts the Eagles in the early district lead with a critical matchup next Friday night against the Henderson Lions at Eagle Stadium. Meanwhile, Chapel Hill looks to respond and stay in the playoff race as they travel to take on the Palestine Wildcats.