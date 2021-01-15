LONGVIEW — Both Lindale squads kept their position in tight district races on both the boys and girls side Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Spring Hill.
Behind a huge third quarter, the Lady Eagles pulled away from a shorthanded Spring Hill squad for a 58-38 win to stay in firm control of District 16-4A girls basketball play.
In the nightcap, the Eagles took advantage of a cold night shooting from the Panthers and used a balanced attack in a 43-28 win at Panther Gymnasium.
The Eagles move to 4-1 in 16-4A action behind undefeated Chapel Hill. Spring Hill drops to 3-2 in league play.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles pull even with Chapel Hill at 6-1 while the Lady Panthers, who were out two starters due to a state cheerleading competition, fall to 2-5 but remain in the hunt as the final push of the regular season begins.
BOYS
Lindale used a balanced attack with two players in double digits and five in the scorebook, but took advantage of cold shooting and turnovers from the Panthers.
The Eagles, paced by 17 points from Jaymond Jackson, led 12-8 after the first quarter but grabbed a 25-10 lead at halftime over the Panthers, who were held without a field goal in the second quarter.
Spring Hill (14-6) finished 0-of-6 shooting with seven turnovers in the frame and got on the board with a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left before halftime.
The Panthers had moments the rest of the way but the Eagles had answers each time. Spring Hill finished 8-of-25 from inside the arc and 1-of-10 from deep with 13 turnovers. Lindale shot 15-of-31 from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3-point with nine turnovers.
Jackson added seven rebounds to his night for Lindale, matching Colton Taylor, who added 14 points and three steals. Walter Smith had five rebounds to go with three points for Lindale.
For Spring Hill, Aaron Collier finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double and had all six points in a 6-2 run in the third quarter for the Panthers with two feeds from Tyrese Jones.
Luke Hurst followed with seven points for the Panthers. Jones had six to go with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Spring Hill visits Chapel Hill on Tuesday. Lindale is scheduled to visit Tyler Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
GIRLS
A shorthanded and young Spring Hill squad hung with Lindale in the first half before the Lady Eagles blew things open with a 26-7 scoreline in the third quarter.
With three ties and five lead changes, Lindale took a 22-21 lead over the Lady Panthers into the break before outscoring Spring Hill 36-17 the rest of the way.
Lindale, led by five players with at least six points, raced to a 9-2 lead to start the Panthers got back-to-back buckets from Zailey McGee off assists from Kenzie Gee and Janie Bradshaw to pull to with three, 9-6, after the first quarter. Bradshaw drained a halfcourt shot but it was just after the buzzer.
She connected on a 3-pointer to open the second quarter off a defensive rebound and assist from McGee to tie things up.
A three from Abby Carron gave Spring Hill a 17-13 lead before the Lady Eagles answered with a deep ball to tie things up 18-18. A steal and layup from Lindale's Lily Chamberlain put the Lady Eagles ahead at halftime, 22-21.
Lindale opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run and put things for good on a 17-0 run.
For Spring Hill, Rachel Petree finished with 12 points. Bradshaw followed with nine points and six rebounds. McGee had eight points and eight rebounds and Carron finished with seven points and eight boards.
Gee chipped in five assists and three steals for the Lady Panthers.
For Lindale, Chamberlain led with a game-high 18 points with seven steals. Brooke Everest followed with 11 points and five steals.
Shelbi Steen chipped in eight points with nine rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who came away with 24 total steals in the win.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to host Cumberland on Tuesday.