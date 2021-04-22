LINDALE — Lindale put together successful seasons in volleyball and girls basketball this season.
The Lindale volleyball team was 27-1, and the Lindale basketball team went 24-5 and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.
Kalaya Pierce was a vital part of both teams, and Chamberlain was a key player for the Lady Eagles in basketball.
Both athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level on Thursday.
Pierce will play volleyball for Cedar Valley College, while Chamberlain is going to LeTourneau University for basketball.
Pierce had 762 assists, 43 kills, 21 blocks and 171 digs for the Lady Eagles this season.
“Kalaya is a great athlete,” Lindale volleyball coach Jessica Dimsdle said. “She works hard all of the time. Even more than that, she’s a great kid. They’re getting a natural leader and athlete. She’s going to be missed.”
Dimsdle was once teammates with Pierce’s mother before getting to coach Pierce as a four-year varsity player.
Now, Pierce will head to Cedar Valley in Lancaster.
“The girls were really accepting,” Pierce said. “I really loved the coach. I got to practice with them, and it just made me feel at home.”
Pierce said she wants to be a nursing major.
Chamberlain averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 31.3 percent from 3-point range for the Lady Eagles.
“They’re getting a very smart, high IQ basketball player,” Lindale basketball coach Daniel Devisscher said. “She gives everything she’s got every day in practice. She helps create a good culture around her. And she can knock down the deep three. I know she’s going to be a good player for LeTourneau.”
Chamberlain, who moved to Lindale before her junior year from Midland, said the proximity of LeTournau — in Longview — to Lindale was an added bonus as she gets set to begin her collegiate career.
“I’m really excited,” Chamberlain said. “I’m ready to see what my new chapter has in store for me.”
Chamberlain said she plans to major in exercise science.