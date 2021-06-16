A number of East Texas basketball teams will head to Grapevine this weekend to compete in the Texas Basketball Championships Summer State Tournament.
Among those teams is Lindale, which will compete in the Class 4A Division. The Eagles will be in a pool with Decatur, Springtown, Melissa and Salado.
“Our pool is a talented crop of teams,” Lindale head basketball coach Chris Grotemat said. “We are blessed and honored to get to compete against a high level of competition.”
Lindale will begin play against Melissa at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles went 24-6 this past season and advanced to the Class 4A Region II semifinals.
“We hope for future extended playoff runs, so an event like this in the summer is a good litmus test for us moving forward,” Grotemat said. “We want to go up there and compete, but it’s more about how we play and respond to certain situations than the wins and losses.”
Playing for the Eagles will be Taegan Terry, Walter Smith, Ryder Johnson, Colby Wood, Justin Farris, Cole Collinsworth, Noe Vela, Masen Rainey (on Friday) and Amare Baptiste (on Saturday).
Other programs in the Class 4A Division are Anna, Hereford, Krum, Life Waxahachie, Waco Robinson, Sunnyvale, Bridgeport, Farmersville, Lufkin Hudson, Lake Worth, Burkburnett, Hardin-Jefferson, Kennedale and Liberty Christian.
Chapel Hill qualified, but will be unable to participate. The Bulldogs will compete at the Northwestern State University team camp this weekend.
Lindale will also have a team competing in the JV division against Aledo, Decatur, Kennedale, Liberty Christian, Strake Jesuit, Eaton, Lake Highlands, Braswell, Grapevine, Lake Ridge and Mansfield Legacy.
Playing for the Lindale JV are Carter Davis, Kyesen Ripley, Ayden Pierson, Connor McClendon, Mitchell Tipton, Conner Noah, Rainey (on Saturday) and Baptiste (on Friday).
Other East Texas boys teams competing in the event, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday, are Nacogdoches (5A-6A Division), Nacogdoches Central Heights (3A Division), Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy (3A Division) and Timpson (1A-2A Division).
The girls portion of the event begins on Thursday. East Texas teams competing are Marshall (4A-6A Division), Pollok Central (1A-3A Division) and Chireno (1A-3A Division).