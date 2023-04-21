Lindale’s tennis team will be busy Tuesday at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
The Eagles are sending six competitors to the UIL Tennis State Tournament.
“It’s amazing,” Lindale tennis coach Randal Namanny said. “I think the last time we had something close to that was five and then the notorious Ike Anders took eight to state at one point. But to have six going is incredible. It’s really something special. We have four different disciplines playing — boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles and girls doubles. To have four of the five divisions competing at the state level is pretty impressive as a team.”
The team of Taegan Michel and Breanna Taylor is going in girls doubles, Bailee Lane in girls singles, Emilio Rodriguez in boys singles and the team of Hayden Harry and Soren Peterson in boys doubles.
Michel, a senior, will be making her third consecutive trip to stay in girls doubles and second with Taylor, who is a sophomore.
“It’s just a really great feeling being able to come back just as strong and maybe even stronger than we did last year,” Michel said. “I feel really confident about what we can do.”
The duo won the Class 4A Region II title this year after placing second a year ago.
“I think we have a lot more confidence going in this year than we did last year,” Taylor said. “We won the region this year instead of getting second last year, so that helps a lot.”
Going into state, the doubles team is aiming for the top spot.
“I think you know what the goal is,” Taylor said. “We’ve been working for this, and I think we have a good shot this year.”
“We just have to trust each other and trust in our skills,” Michel said.
Michel and Taylor will open against the Wimberley team of Gwen Pierce and Sarah Cook.
Lane, a senior, is headed to state for the first time in girls singles.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Lane said. “I’ve had this goal for a few years now. To finally accomplish it is really big for me.”
Lane will open state against Jessie Stephen from Wichita Falls.
Rodriguez is back at state for the second straight year in boys singles.
“Last year helped me a lot,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a different experience, so I’m ready now.”
Rodriguez, a junior, will open against John Moore of Wimberley.
“I feel like I have some pressure going in a little bit,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve got to win that first round. If I can win that first round, I think I can get to the finals.
“It’s about being focused on the court. I’ve always had this expectation to play good, and I always try to uphold it, and it’s worked so far.”
Harry, a junior, and Peterson, a senior, are headed to state for the first time.
“It’s pretty exciting because the past two years I’ve been district champ and gone to regionals but never made it to state,” Harry said.
“This has been my goal this year,” Peterson said. “And I’ve been trying for the past four years. It’s actually my first time playing boys doubles. I’ve played mixed doubles before. This is the perfect ending for my career I think.”
Peterson and Harry will play the Gatesville team of Alex Scott and Ty Warren.
Wednesday's matches will be played at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.
Lindale advanced to the state tournament in team tennis in the fall.
“I just think the expectation to win is there,” Namanny said. “When we walk on a court, that’s something we kind of expect from ourselves. The fall season I think really built some confidence heading into the spring and what we could be capable of as far as seeing ourselves as a team and knowing we have some of the top individuals in the state of Texas, as well. That fall season really boosted our confidence heading into the spring.”
Other East Texans competing at the state tennis tournament are Longview’s Erick Van Zyl/Luke Archer in Class 5A boys doubles; Bullard’s Maddi Majors in Class 4A girls singles; Wills Point’s Jyllian Phillips/Kristyn Dunn in Class 4A girls doubles; Bullard’s Hannah Lightner/Julia Lightner in Class 4A girls doubles; Pleasant Grove’s Jack Humphrey/Rose Anderson in Class 4A mixed doubles; Spring Hill’s Rebecca Krenek/Jace Jones in Class 4A mixed doubles; Queen City’s Vincent Wong in Class 3A boys singles; Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Rhett Barley/Kade Barley in Class 3A boys doubles; Queen City’s Clare Wong in Class 3A girls singles; Edgewood’s Brooklyn McPherson/Ella Tyner in Class 3A girls doubles; Edgewood’s Grace Cates/Trinity Hale in Class 3A girls doubles; White Oak’s Raul Guillen/Mackenzie Goode in Class 3A mixed doubles; Garrison’s Josia Wolfrum in Class 2A boys singles; Harleton’s Kyle Wright, Luke Ratcliff in Class 2A boys doubles; Garrison’s Estefania Rivera in Class 2A girls singles; and Rivercrest’s Selena Kelley/Diana Kelley in Class 2A girls doubles.