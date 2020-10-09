LINDALE — The Lindale defense picked up where they left off last week by holding the Henderson Lions under 200 yards total offense and forcing two key turnovers in route to a 34-7 win in a key District 9-4A Division I game Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagle defense used a similar recipe by swarming Lion quarterback, Donovan Davis in the pocket. Senior defensive end, Jaymond Jackson, caused the most disruption recording three sacks, multiple tackles for losses and six solo tackles. Colton Widemon, Omarr Webber, and Ryan Stanton also recorded several sacks and pressures while defensive backs, D. J. Walton, Brett Maya, Levi Thornton, and Arik Williams flocked the Lion receivers all night. The Birds defense forced the Lions to punt on 11 of 14 offensive possessions during the game.
Lindale (5-2, 3-0) capitalized on a fumble recovery by Kasey Villerreal on the first play of the game. Jordan Jenkins then sprinted in from 17 yards and the Eagles took the early lead 7-0. The Eagles scored on their second possession of the game by driving 75 yards using the legs and arm of quarterback Sam Peterson. Tight end Cody Swaim was the recipient of a 9-yard touchdown reception and Landon Love converted the PAT for a 14-0 lead.
Henderson (2-3, 1-1) had opportunities to get back into the game with interceptions on consecutive Eagle drives in the second quarter but were unable to convert the turnovers into points. The Eagles put the game out of reach by scoring two touchdowns in the last six minutes of the second quarter to notch a 27-0 lead at halftime. The teams would trade scores in the second half to tally out the scoring at 34-7.
Lindale head coach Chris Cochran was pleased with another strong effort by the Eagle defense.
“We’re extremely proud of the way our kids started the game especially on defense. We played very physical and executed our game plan against a very good program in Henderson” Cochran said.
The district leading Eagles hit the road against Athens next Friday night while Henderson hosts Palestine.