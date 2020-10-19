TGCA

Texas Girls Coaches Association

2020 State Volleyball Poll

Oct. 20, 2020

Class 2A/1A

1. Beckville 24-2

2. Crawford 22-3

3. Neches 18-3

4. Jewett Leon 21-9

5. Iola 21-1

6. Thrall 16-3

7. Poolville 21-3

8. Veribest 15-0

9. Freer 14-0

10. Wink 21-4

11. Bremond 17-2

12. Abbott 16-2

13. Tom Bean 18-4

14. Deweyville 13-1

15. Blum 21-5

16. Chester 11-1

17. D’Hanis 19-3

18. Schulenburg 19-8

19. Albany 9-1

20. Plains 14-3

21. Hawkins 13-5

22. Benjamin 17-4

23. Miami 12-2

24. Strawn 12-3

25. Dodd City 14-4

Class 3A

1. Ingram Moore 22-0

2. Lexington 25-1

3. Bushland 24-2

4. Sabine 22-1

5. Scurry-Rosser 19-1 

6. Hardin 22-2

7. Goliad 21-3

8. Eustace 17-1  

9. Gunter 19-3

10. Boyd 22-3

11. Emory Rains 20-1

12. Peaster 18-3

13. Maypearl 19-4

14. East Bernard 19-3

15. Troy 20-3

16. Brownfield 17-2

17. Lorena 14-3

18. Prairiland 20-3

19. Tatum 20-4

20. Clyde 18-6

21. Grandview 14-6

22. Universal City Randolph 15-2

23. New Boston 15-2

24. Fairfield 19-4

25. Atlanta 14-2

Class 4A

1. Needville 27-0

2. Lindale 24-0

3. China Spring 23-0

4. Bellville 24-2

5. Hereford 20-1

6. Decatur 21-1

7. Farmersville 21-2

8. Graham 21-2

9. Sinton 20-2

10. Wimberley 20-4

11. Monahans 22-6

12. Bullard 16-3

13. Sealy 21-4

14. Gilmer 19-4

15. Krum 21-4

16. Stephenville 22-4

17. Kennedale 17-3

18. Andrews 14-2

19. Benbrook 17-4

20. Celina 15-4

21. Clint 10-1

22. LaVernia 19-5

23. Boerne 16-4

24. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 16-4

25. Springtown 16-4

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 6-0

2. New Braunfels Canyon 11-1

3. Magnolia West 13-1

4. Friendswood 12-1

5. Midlothian 11-1

6. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10-1

7. Austin Ann Richards School 10-0

8. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 11-0

9. El Paso Chapin 11-1

10. McKinney North 10-1

11. Denton 8-1

12. San Antonio Alamo Heights 6-1

13. Mansfield Legacy 8-1

14. Cedar Park 7-3

15. Aledo 11-3

16. Fulshear 7-2

17. Austin Anderson 9-1

18. Amarillo 11-4

19. Dripping Springs 9-3

20. Austin Anderson 8-1

21. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 8-2

22. Grapevine 6-1

23. Pflugerville Hendrickson 9-3

24. Medina Valley 11-2

25. Greenville 7-2

Class 6A

1. Klein 14-0

2. Pearland Dawson 12-0

3. Fort Worth Boswell 110

4. Austin Lake Travis 9-0

5. Katy Seven Lakes 13-0

6. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 8-1

7. San Antonio O’Connor 12-0

8. Fort Worth V.R. Eaton 8-0

9. Garland Sachse 9-0

10. Richardson 10-1

11. Wolfforth Frenship 9-1

12. Plano West 9-2

13. Flower Mound 9-1

14. Prosper 8-1

15. Austin 10-2

16. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13-2

17. League City Clear Falls 11-2

18. San Antonio Reagan 10-1

19. Laredo United 6-0

20. Mansfield 9-1

21. Weatherford 12-2

22. Richmond George Ranch 12-2

23. Austin Westlake 8-2

24. The Woodlands 10-3

25. El Paso Eastlake 7-1

