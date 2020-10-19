Texas Girls Coaches Association
2020 State Volleyball Poll
Oct. 20, 2020
Class 2A/1A
1. Beckville 24-2
2. Crawford 22-3
3. Neches 18-3
4. Jewett Leon 21-9
5. Iola 21-1
6. Thrall 16-3
7. Poolville 21-3
8. Veribest 15-0
9. Freer 14-0
10. Wink 21-4
11. Bremond 17-2
12. Abbott 16-2
13. Tom Bean 18-4
14. Deweyville 13-1
15. Blum 21-5
16. Chester 11-1
17. D’Hanis 19-3
18. Schulenburg 19-8
19. Albany 9-1
20. Plains 14-3
21. Hawkins 13-5
22. Benjamin 17-4
23. Miami 12-2
24. Strawn 12-3
25. Dodd City 14-4
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 22-0
2. Lexington 25-1
3. Bushland 24-2
4. Sabine 22-1
5. Scurry-Rosser 19-1
6. Hardin 22-2
7. Goliad 21-3
8. Eustace 17-1
9. Gunter 19-3
10. Boyd 22-3
11. Emory Rains 20-1
12. Peaster 18-3
13. Maypearl 19-4
14. East Bernard 19-3
15. Troy 20-3
16. Brownfield 17-2
17. Lorena 14-3
18. Prairiland 20-3
19. Tatum 20-4
20. Clyde 18-6
21. Grandview 14-6
22. Universal City Randolph 15-2
23. New Boston 15-2
24. Fairfield 19-4
25. Atlanta 14-2
Class 4A
1. Needville 27-0
2. Lindale 24-0
3. China Spring 23-0
4. Bellville 24-2
5. Hereford 20-1
6. Decatur 21-1
7. Farmersville 21-2
8. Graham 21-2
9. Sinton 20-2
10. Wimberley 20-4
11. Monahans 22-6
12. Bullard 16-3
13. Sealy 21-4
14. Gilmer 19-4
15. Krum 21-4
16. Stephenville 22-4
17. Kennedale 17-3
18. Andrews 14-2
19. Benbrook 17-4
20. Celina 15-4
21. Clint 10-1
22. LaVernia 19-5
23. Boerne 16-4
24. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 16-4
25. Springtown 16-4
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 6-0
2. New Braunfels Canyon 11-1
3. Magnolia West 13-1
4. Friendswood 12-1
5. Midlothian 11-1
6. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 10-1
7. Austin Ann Richards School 10-0
8. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 11-0
9. El Paso Chapin 11-1
10. McKinney North 10-1
11. Denton 8-1
12. San Antonio Alamo Heights 6-1
13. Mansfield Legacy 8-1
14. Cedar Park 7-3
15. Aledo 11-3
16. Fulshear 7-2
17. Austin Anderson 9-1
18. Amarillo 11-4
19. Dripping Springs 9-3
20. Austin Anderson 8-1
21. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 8-2
22. Grapevine 6-1
23. Pflugerville Hendrickson 9-3
24. Medina Valley 11-2
25. Greenville 7-2
Class 6A
1. Klein 14-0
2. Pearland Dawson 12-0
3. Fort Worth Boswell 110
4. Austin Lake Travis 9-0
5. Katy Seven Lakes 13-0
6. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 8-1
7. San Antonio O’Connor 12-0
8. Fort Worth V.R. Eaton 8-0
9. Garland Sachse 9-0
10. Richardson 10-1
11. Wolfforth Frenship 9-1
12. Plano West 9-2
13. Flower Mound 9-1
14. Prosper 8-1
15. Austin 10-2
16. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 13-2
17. League City Clear Falls 11-2
18. San Antonio Reagan 10-1
19. Laredo United 6-0
20. Mansfield 9-1
21. Weatherford 12-2
22. Richmond George Ranch 12-2
23. Austin Westlake 8-2
24. The Woodlands 10-3
25. El Paso Eastlake 7-1