LINDALE — Lindale outscored Canton 29-7 in the final 10:45 of the game to win the battle of Eagles Monday night at Eagle Gym.
After Lindale had 14 turnovers and Canton had 11 steals in the first three quarters, none of those things happened in the fourth quarter as Lindale made the comeback.
Canton led 20-16 at halftime and opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run, holding Lindale scoreless for more than five minutes.
Jaden Pickerill had a putback with 3:09 to play to push the score to 30-16.
A drive by Justin Farris followed by a post finish from Ryder Johnson cut the score to 30-20, but Layne Etheridge responded from downtown for Canton. Walter Smith got a layup with 19 seconds left to cut the score to 33-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lindale opened the fourth quarter with a Taegan Terry triple sandwiched in between two Smith layups. After Kam Shaw’s layup pushed the score to 35-29, Johnson scored inside, and Terry hit a three with 3:55 to play to make the score 35-34.
With 1:15 remaining, Smith knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give Lindale a 37-34 lead, and Johnson followed with a basket inside with 52 seconds to play. Canton missed a layup on the other end, and it came down to free throws the rest of the way.
“That’s a character and culture win,” Lindale head basketball coach Chris Grotemat said. “I’m so proud of these young men, because we didn’t have the composition and the constitution to make that kind of a leap even two or three weeks ago. If we use this the right way, this could really propel us to bigger things as we kind of refocus now and get ready for 16-4A play. I can’t say enough about the young men in our locker room and the strides they’re making.”
Smith led Lindale with 17 points. Terry scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Other scorers were Johnson 8, Colby Wood 3, Ayden Pierson 3 and Cole Collinsworth 2. Johnson also had six rebounds.
Etheridge led Canton (18-7) with 16 points. Shaw had 12 points. Pickerill scored 5 points. Chantson Prox finished with 4 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Prox hit a shot at the buzzer to end the first quarter to give Canton an 11-8 lead.
Lindale, which is 0-1 in district, will host Chapel Hill on Friday before traveling to Bullard on Jan. 11. Canton will host Jacksonville on Friday before opening district at Athens on Jan. 14.