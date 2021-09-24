MABANK — Lindale scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to register a 30-13 win over the Mabank Panthers on Friday in a District 9-4A Division I football game at Panther Stadium.
Lindale improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in district, while Mabank suffers its first loss to fall to 4-1 and 0-1.
Eagle sophomore running back Patrick Daniels rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Lindale trailed 13-6 at halftime and outscored the Panthers 24-0 in the second half.
With 2:04 on the clock in the third quarter, Daniels scored on a 1-yard run. Seth Baggett kicked the PAT to tie the game at 13-13.
The Eagles then scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. Cody Swaim hauled in a 21-yard TD pass from Sam Peterson and Baggett booted the PAT to give Lindale a 20-13 lead. With 5:20 to go Baggett added a 22-yard field to put the Eagles up 23-13.
Mabank tried to get back into the game, but Lindale's Brett Maya picked off a pass to halt the Panthers with about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles marched down the field and Peterson connected with Jacob Seekford with a 22-yard TD pass. Baggett's PAT gave the Eagles a 30-13 lead with 1:53 on the clock.
With about a minute to go, Lindale's Carson Plunkett sacked the Mabank quarterback.
Mabank took a 7-0 lead with 9:12 on the clock in the first period as Caleb Goforth scored on a two-yard run. Mackendan Brown added the PAT.
With 53 seconds on the clock in the first quarter, Daniels scored on a 14-yard run. The try for two points failed and the Eagles trailed the Panthers 7-6.
In the second quarter, Mabank's Beau Kilgore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:01 on the clock. The extra-point attempt failed and the Panthers took a 13-6 halftime lead. The Panthers missed two field goal attempts in the quarter.
Cody Chapman led the Panthers with 49 yards on 13 carries.
Lindale is home on Friday, Oct. 1 as the Eagles meet the Chapel Hill Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mabank is scheduled to play at Palestine (2-3, 0-1) the same night.