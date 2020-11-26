LINDALE — Lindale has been to the football playoffs 21 different times.
And it had won a playoff game on seven different occasions.
But the Eagles had never won that second playoff game. That is until last Saturday.
And trailing 49-35 in the second half, it would’ve have been easy for those doubts to creep in and let that trend continue.
But the Eagles had other plans.
The defense strung together multiple stops, and Jordan Jenkins continued to find the end zone over and over again as Lindale stormed back for a 70-56 win over Needville. That victory advanced the Eagles to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
“It’s absolutely awesome,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “It feels incredible, honestly, just to be past that. Not looking ahead necessarily, because we’ve got business to take care of this week, and that’s first and foremost. But we got tired of hearing about that, to be honest. But it was deserved, because we had never done that. To have that mental block not resting on our kids is really good. I’m just appreciative to our kids and how hard they’ve worked and to our coaching staff and the job they’ve done to put our kids in a position to be successful.”
“It was emotional, really emotional,” senior defensive back Airik Williams said. “It felt really good to get past the second round. Our sophomore year, we went to NRG (Stadium), and everyone felt like we couldn’t get past the second round, and we didn’t. And then this year, we finally did it.”
Jenkins had a career-high nine touchdowns in the win — eight rushing and a 99-yard kickoff return.
“It was pretty exhausting,” Jenkins said. “I had no clue until the start of the fourth quarter, the O-line told me I had eight. I was like oh shoot, no wonder why I was so tired. It was a really good feeling to do that. A lot of people were surprised by it, but I saw it as doing my job. If my team just needed me to do one touchdown, I would be perfectly fine with just done one, or 10, as many as they need.”
While Jenkins — a Baylor commit who has rushed for 2,196 yards and 38 touchdowns — has obviously led the way, the Eagles feature an ever-improving passing attack and an offensive line that has progressed into a dominant unit.
“I think we’re throwing it and catching it better than we were earlier in the season,” Cochran said. “We’ve improved that basically every week as the connection between Sam (Peterson) and the receivers has grown. I though our offensive line is getting better by the week. I think that happens when you have some inexperience early on, you’re going to struggle a little bit, but they’ve done a really good job.”
“We came into the season with a whole new receiving corps, so we definitely had to build that trust,” Peterson said. “Week in and week out, we just kept working together, coming in early, leaving late and getting extra reps in. It’s helped a lot.”
The Eagles also have a defense that has held four opponents to fewer than 16 points this season, led by Williams, who has seven interceptions on the season
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but we ended up with six stops in a row (against Needville),” Cochran said. “The offense stalled out a little bit, and you wouldn’t know that looking at 70 points. Our kids find a way to step up. When the offense stalls out, the defense makes plays. And then we also had the special teams plays.”
Everything Lindale has accomplished so far in this 10-2 season has been the product of hard work and preparation.
“The way we practice is the way we play,” senior Jaymond Jackson said. “The better practices we have and consistency, the better we’re going to play on the field. And that’s what we’re doing right now.”
Lindale faces District 9-4A Division I opponent Chapel Hill in the Class 4A Division I Region III semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.